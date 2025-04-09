Officials under fire after big errors again in Leeds United game at Middlesbrough

Ao Tanaka had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside at Middlebrough.

Fans are questioning the decision to allow assistant referee Darren Williams to run the line in another Leeds United game after he made errors in previous games.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams ruled out good Leeds goals in games against Coventry and Millwall and made it a hat-trick of mistakes when he wrongly flagged against Ao Tanaka in the Whites' 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

While linesmen only have a split second to make their mind up it did not look a difficult decision as he had a clear view of Tanaka and the offside call has been widely criticised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after manager Daniel Farke flagged up that the same official's previous record in his last two Leeds games many are also wondering why he was chosen for this match.

To compound Williams' first half error there was another in the second half with Patrick Bamford having what would have been his first goal of the season incorrectly ruled out for offside by the other assistant referee, Shaun Hudson.

And with the old “Football League's corrupt” shout coming from the terraces answers are clearly needed as to what is going on with the officiating this season. It is certainly little wonder that VAR had to be introduced.

"I can't do anything because right now if I would be here with a big speech then I'd probably have to watch the next game from the gantry," said Whites boss Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it's a really difficult job but I'm really struggling. Two disallowed goals. The second was perhaps tight. What I don't understand, we have this rule if it's in doubt give it to the offence.

“It seems the assistant waves the flag that he's a bit in the spotlight.

“I'm really struggling to find proper words for having the same assistant ruling out three good goals in eight weeks for offside. If they were difficult to see I could live with this.

“Why do we keep sending this assistant to games for Leeds United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he is there out of coincidence with mistakes against us, at some point you should protect him. I'm not sure why he's always the assistant for us and rules out goals that should stand.

“We're playing for such a big reward, going up to the Premier League, millions of pounds.

"This level of assistant performances, I'm struggling with this to be honest. I want to be understanding. I could make my life easier and say we've won the game, everything is fine. If you always have to fight against this adversity it's difficult. It's hard to accept."

Former Leeds manager Neil Warnock weighed into the officiating argument when working as a pundit for Sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Tanaka goal being chalked off he said: “This is a definite goal. The linesman is in a great position. That's bread and butter to him.

"If he can't see that, Darren Williams will be going home tonight telling his mates 'I've done them a good job, haven't it?' That's a disgrace.”

On the Bamford decision he added: “He's in such a good position, there's no excuse.

“If you watch him he doesn't know what he's going to do. He's got his flag down one side then the other then he thinks 'I've got to be safe here' and puts the flag up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas was also working on the game and added: "He (Tanaka) knows he's hard done by. It's a ridiculous decision yet again.

“Leeds will probably get a letter during the week to apologise for it.

"There's no one held accountable for it. It's an absolute ridiculous decision.

“We know it's a really hard job and they only have a split second, but for me It's a bread and a butter decision. He's looking right down the barrel of it. How he gets it wrong, I don't know.

“They've scored three and come away with a 1-0 win, I just think it's ridiculous. And I'm not saying it because I have a connection with Leeds, I'm saying it as a football fan.”