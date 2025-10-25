Leeds United's 'fighting spirit' pleases manager Daniel Farke as victory is dug out after difficult week

Jayden Bogle wins out against former Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke praised his side's fighting spirit as they came up with a key win in their home game with West Ham.

Farke admitted his side was not at their best, but after recent games when they ended empty handed despite being the better team it was a welcome change of fortune to run out 2-1 winners.

And the victory was sweeter after the Whites had illness in their camp and had to cope with more injuries.

“I'm delighted we got the three points,” said Farke.

Leeds United man of the match Brenden Aaronson runs at the West Ham defence.

“I think we had games where we had a way better structure and way more control and way more dominance during the season.

“But we had a difficult training week with illness and injury.

“The last 20 minutes you could really see it had been a difficult week and it was fighting spirit to get over the line. But it is a priceless three points.

“Of course, a nervous last four minutes to bring it over the line this time but nevertheless, the prize is three points.

Ethan Ampadu nods the ball on.

“It is always like you have to dig in to win the momentum back. This is what we did and for that, I am very, very pleased.

“Of course, I would have preferred for my nerves a third and fourth goal, perhaps, but I am very pleased with his hard work.”

It was probably Leeds' worst home performance of the season, but they toughed it out in the end to pick up the three points they were desperate for to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

They made the perfect start, however, when two up inside 15 minutes – and unlike in recent games it was down to clinical finishing as the goal came from their first two chances.

Jaka Bijol wins a header in his first home start for Leeds United.

Just three minutes in Jayden Bogle's cross was met by Noah Okafor. His header was saved low down by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but Brenden Aaronson followed up to score from close range.

It was 2-0 when Joe Rodon added to his recent success in front of goal with a powerful header from Sean Longstaff's corner.

In between, Jarrod Bowen's spectacular overhead kick had to be saved at two attempts by recalled home keeper Lucas Perri – while Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu was bizarrely ordered to stand on the sidelines after being injured by an accidental collision with referee Stuart Attwell, even though he did not receive treatment.

The Hammers looked dangerous at times, but it was Leeds forcing the pace in the first half with Ao Tanaka starting and finishing a fine move, only to shoot over from the edge of the box, and Aaronson having another effort blocked from a great pull back by Gabriel Gudmundsson – who was to leave the field soon after with an injury.

Recalled goalkeeper Lucas Perri gets to the ball ahead of West Ham's Callum Wilson.

The delays continued with the visitors also losing full-back Oliver Scarles to injury and there were 13 minutes of added time to be played.

VAR decisions did not help in this regard with West Ham having the ball in the net in the 33rd minute only for Lucas Paqueta to be correctly ruled offside after Callum Wilson had blocked Bogle's attempted clearance. Why it took the assistants so long to decide only they could answer.

Bowen sent a shot wide for the visitors while Ampadu and Okafar were unable to finish off great runs with shots on target for the Whites.

Bogle was nicely played in behind by Aaronson, but his angled shot was well saved by Areola.

The Hammers missed a big chance in the 12th minute of added time when Tomas Soucek's header flashed wide.

Leeds started the second half well enough with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sending a back heel volley over from an Aaronson cross and Aaronson then inches away from a goal of the season contender after carrying the ball fully 60 yards on a brilliant run only to see his shot deflected onto the crossbar.

Goal scorer Joe Rodon makes a clearance.

Jack Harrison saw his shot from the edge of the box saved before it became a backs to wall effort in the last half-hour.

West Ham struggled to create openings, however, for all their possession although Wilson's near post flick brought a save from Perri.

They did pull a goal back in the 90th minute as Mateus Fernandes' flick header from Bowen's cross found the back of the net.

But they ran out of time to force a draw and Leeds had their precious three points.

Leeds United 2

(Aaronson 3, Rodon 15)

West Ham United 1

(Fernandes 90)

Friday, October 24, 2025

Premier League

Attendance: 36,788

Leeds: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson (Justin 43); Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka (Gruev 71); Aaronson (James 86), Okafor (Harrison 45), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 86).

West Ham: Areola; Scarles (Wilson 24), Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka (Walker-Peters 78); Irving (Potts 64), Soucek (Fernandes 64); Summerville (Magassa 78), Paqueta, Diouf; Bowen.

Referee: Stuart Attwell