Leeds United youngsters earn praise despite exit from Carabao Cup at Wolves

While the experience can do some of the youngsters good in the long term it was a 1-0 defeat against a struggling side and again an early exit from the Carabao Cup.

Leeds fielded an almost entirely reserves line-up with three under 21 regulars making their senior debuts and gave a stronger looking Wolves side a test without being able to deliver a knockout blow.

In the end the tie was decided by a single goal five minute from time scored by Wolves substitute Boubacar Traore.

Sonny Perkins was one of three first team debutants for Leeds united in their Carabao Cup tie at Wolves.

After the game Maric justified the decision to make so many changes from the regular Premier League line-up.

He said: "I thought the performance from the young guys was very good.

"We have a really tough week with Wednesday in the cup and Saturday playing away so we tried to make the best.

"It allowed us to rest a little bit the guys who have had a lot of games in the last weeks while still maintaining a starting 11 that was able to win this game.

"We know we have a really good squad and we have some really talented players who need these steps to develop. We knew we could trust them.

"We have a good youth. We're watching every game of the under 21s, we know we have a lot of potential.

"It's a very young group and we are trying to give them these steps to progress, to become consistent, which is very important if you want to play in the

Premier League. Games like this are important."

Maric added: "We are disappointed because we could have won the game. We had a really good start and we had chances all over the game, which we didn't take.

"It's hard when you lose that late especially after a good performance. It's a bitter loss.

"We thought the team we put on the pitch played a very good game."

Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi were the youngsters to make their first team debuts while young centre-back Leo Hjelde made only his fifth appearance, Joe Gelhardt led the line up front and Joel Robles came in for his debut in goal. In all there were 10 changes from the starting line-up in the previous league game.

Despite all the changes United made the better start with Jack Harrison's long range free-kick having to be well saved by home keeper Matija Sarkic.

A number of corners were forced with the Whites looking dangerous from them. Diego Llorente saw a header deflected wide and from the resulting flag kick the ball fell to Mateusz Klich on the edge of the box, but he saw his shot saved by Sarkic.

The next corner was met by Hjelde, but his header was tipped over by the in-form keeper.

Wolves had their first chance as Ruben Neves' free-kick went narrowly wide. Adama Traore then sent a shot just wide.

Joseph forced another save from Sarkic, while Hee Chan Hwang was off target with an effort from the hosts.

The youngsters did not look too out of place in the team and dealt with Wolves' threat well in a first half that ended goalless.

The hosts moved up a gear at the start of the second half with Max Kilman forcing Robles to make his first save.

Connor Ronan then threatened with a brilliant flick in the area, but Robles matched his effort with a flying save to keep the tie scoreless.

The ball went straight down the other end with 19-year-old Joseph looking top go through only to be denied by Kilman's tackle as he tried to check back onto his right foot.

It was Wolves who found a late winner when not for the first time they opened United up on the Whites' left and a low pull back was met by the unmarked Boubacar Traore who scored from the edge of the box.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

(B Traore 85)

Leeds United 0

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Carabao Cup, round three

Wolves: Sarkic; Jonny (Lembikisa 82’), Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves (Moutinho 72), Ronan (Podence 65); Hodge, A Traore (B Traore 72), Hwang; Guedes (Campbell 66).

Leeds: Robles; Ayling, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo; Gyabi, Klich; Harrison, Joseph, Perkins (Gnonto 70); Gelhardt (Greenwood 54).