Leeds United with lessons to learn after dominant display only brings a point in opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone at Elland Road for the opening game of the season could have been forgiven for thinking they had seen it before.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite almost total domination the Whites somehow managed to let three goals in to a Portsmouth team who only had four efforts on goal in the 101 minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite having 21 efforts on goal with 10 on target and hitting the crossbar three times in the opening six minutes Leeds had to rely on a 95th minute equaliser to salvage a point from their Championship opener.

It was certainly Portsmouth's lucky day that they went home with a 3-3 draw, but United only had themselves to blame for not being out of sight with the chances they created.

Willy Gnonto fires home Leeds United's second goal against Portsmouth.

It was so similar to the first half of last season when ultimately the points they let slip from their grasp cost the Whites an automatic promotion spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could not be faulted for their start, however, as they came flying out of the traps and their pace was too much for newly promoted Portsmouth.

Within three minutes Willy Gnonto hit the crossbar with a shot from eight yards out after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

From the corner that followed Ethan Ampadu's header bounced back off the crossbar and Junior Firpo's follow-up header was grabbed on the line by keeper Will Norris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk celebrates opening the scoring for Leeds United against Portsmouth.

There was more bad luck luck two minutes later when Ilia Gruev's well struck curling free-kick from 25 yards hit the crossbar.

But the opening goal soon followed with Dan James too quick for left-back Connor Ogilvie whose mistimed challenge saw him bring the home winger down inside the box. A penalty was the obvious result – although no booking – and Pascal Struijk was the surprise choice to take it.

He confidently put it away, however, and Leeds were up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a shock when Pompey equalised as Elias Sorensen found space in behind the home defence and his shot was too powerful for Illan Meslier to hold.

Brenden Aaronson in for his last minute chance when he sent the ball agonisingly the wrong side of the post.

United responded as Mateo Joseph ran at defenders and saw chis shot from the edge of the box beaten away by the keeper.

Gnonto then turned well in the box, but his low shot was saved by Norris's feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter sent a 20-yard shot inches wide before another stunner saw the visitors score again with their second shot – a stunner by Callum Lang after he latched onto Joe Rodon's headed clearance from a disputed free-kick.

Another fast start to the second half saw the Whites back level when Gnonto cut in from the left to send an angled shot past Norris at his near post.

Georginio Rutter tries to get free as he has his shirt pulled.

They poured forward again, roared on by a home crowd that has not lost any of its noise, and Joseph had a great chance from Jayden Bogle's low cross, making space before firing over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gruev saw his shot from the edge of the box saved and Gnonto's twist and turn in the box ended with an angled shot being saved.

Rutter then had an effort from the edge of the box saved after being set up by Gnonto and Gnonto saw two shots deflected wide as the one-way traffic continued.

A triple substitution that saw Aaronson, Joel Piroe and Joe Rothwell brought on for Gnonto, James and Gruev lost Leeds momentum for a spell, although subsequent sub Patrick Bamford – on for the hard working Joseph – sent a near post header wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth hung on in and their sub, Christian Saydee, tried to outmuscle Bogle as he turned to get in the home box. Both had hands on each other, but when the visiting striker went down referee Oliver Langford pointed to the spot.

Lang put the spot kick away and it seemed Pompey's lucky day was going to bring them all three points.

However, there were another twist to come with Piroe playing Aaronson in and the American beating Norris with a low shot to score on his competitive return to the Leeds fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was in the fifth minute of added time and amazingly there was yet another twist two minutes later as Bogle played Aaronson in again and it seemed he must score with only the keeper to beat, but his shot went just the wrong side of the post.

The fairytale finish was not quite to be for the USA player who was booed a little by some supporters when he came on after choosing to go out on loan last season. His impact in equalising should not be forgotten, though, and he has gone some way into winning fans over.

Manager Daniel Farke was in no doubt his team deserved to have made a winning start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We were pretty dominant in many spells but it's also a sign you always have to be switched on, small situations can change the whole game. You can't underestimate one moment.

“We started so much on the front foot, one of the best first 20 minutes I've seen at Elland Road, hit the crossbar three times, the game should be buried.

“You can't play that dominant over 90 minutes or you'd win 22-0 and this never happens. You have to be a bit smarter when the game calms down, I wouldn't say we were arrogant but gave two unnecessary set pieces away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke questioned the award of Portsmouth's late penalty, but was pleased with the way United fought back in added time.

He added: "It was pretty doubtful penalty but we could have behaved a bit smarter individually. Normally 3-2 down you lose such a game but big compliment for the character we've shown.

“We should have won this game, another 100 per cent chance (Aaronson's late effort). We would have deserved to win this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many positives to take. It's just a point and we're disappointed it's not three. It's important not to lose such a game, we've shown comeback quality two times.

We're not overly happy but a draw is definitely better than a loss."

Leeds United 3

(Struijk 10, pen, Gnonto 46, Aaronson 90+5)

Portsmouth 3

(Sorensen 23, Lang 41, 90+2, pen)

Championship

Attendance: 36,432

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev (Rothwell 71); James (Piroe 71), Rutter, Gnonto (Aaronson 71); Joseph (Bamford 79).

Portsmouth: Norris; Williams, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell (Moxon 74); Lane (Ritchie 83), Lang, Silvera (Devlin 45); Sorensen (Saydee 63).

Referee: Oliver Langford