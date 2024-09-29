Leeds United show 'maturity' to close gap on top four at start of testing week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Daniel Farke was mostly pleased with his players after they made it back to back wins and clean sheets to move up to within two points of top spot in the Championship.

A commanding 3-0 victory came courtesy of a first half goal from Willy Gnonto and second half efforts from Jaden Bogle and super sub Joel Piroe.

While it was not a perfect performance after the Whites took their foot off the gas in a second half that did not match the first for good football it was an important success on a day when four of the teams above them did not win – and ahead of a testing week with travels to Norwich and Sunderland.

“It was a very mature performance,” said Farke.

Willy Gnonto and Ao Tanaka celebrate after playing a big part in Leeds United's third goal against Coventry City.

“The first half we were excellent, scored one fantastic team goal and created many chances.

“Yes we could perhaps have buried the game, but it was important to stay on it and start again on the front foot in the second half.

“We got an excellent second goal, took the foot off the gas a bit in possession, could have done with a bit more composure in possession. There were 25 minutes where we controlled everything against the ball, really rock solid.

“Our decisions in passing were not great or we could have dominated a bit more but I'm not too annoyed with this.

Largie Ramazani plays a pass to set up Leeds United's second goal against Coventry City.

“We had many important players out and many with injury problems in the week, Pascal, Junior and the injury of our captain Ethan Ampadu. It was understandable that we took the foot from the gas a little.”

Farke continued: “But they only had one half chance with a header then an effort late on.

“Against a side good on the counter attack it was important to have a good structure to cope with their counter attacks.

“I am pleased with the clean sheet and what we are doing right now is outstanding – the only goal we have recently conceded was a slip from our corner.

Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu injured his knee and had to go off in the first half.

“I'm really pleased we were again able to be so solid against the ball and allowed them their first chance in the 93rd minute, thank God Illan Meslier was still awake and I realised he was still on the pitch then. Last season we won one point against Coventry, already this season three points.”

On an injury suffered by his captain Ethan Ampadu, the manager explained: “It's a knee injury, It was definitely too painful for him to go on, I hope it's not too bad.

“He's our most important player and our leaders and it would be a big blow if he is out for us. He normally tries everything to go on the pitch. He says it's painful but doesn't think it's too bad but I'm careful to be too optimistic.

“We have to await some more assessment, we definitely need him. He's one of our most important if not the most important player as club captain. He's important for the whole vibe, the spirit and mood, for the balance between defending and attacking."

Willy Gnonto with a fan at the end of Leeds United's game.

Leeds took their time to get into stride with just an early penalty shout when Gnonto went down in the area being the only threat. There was contact, but maybe not enough to earn a spot kick.

However, the first real chance brought a goal on 16 minutes as Brendan Aaronson found Junior Firpo in space down the left and his pull back set up Gnonto to score with a powerfully struck shot.

It was almost two a couple of minutes later as keeper Ben Wilson fumbled the ball in coming out to deny Largie Ramazani. He recovered to block the follow-up from the alert Whites striker, but the ball went straight to Ilia Gruev who tried a shot from distance only to see Wilson get back to make another save.

Ramazani, who was a lively presence on the wing, came up with a nice turn and shot from the edge of the box, but Wilson tipped the ball over.

A strong run followed from Joseph only for his shot to also be tipped over.

A great chance to make it two came when Aaronson played in Ramazani, but his shot went wide.

Leeds lost Amapadu to injury five minute before half-time, but stayed on top and went close through a Gnonto shot that was deflected wide and a Pascal Struijk header over from the resulting corner.

In added time Bogle got on the end of a long pass by Gruev only to see his near post shot saved by Wilson.

Coventry came out with more attacking intent in the second half and managed their first effort on goal – a 20-yard shot by Ben Sheaf that went harmlessly over.

But four minutes into the half it was 2-0 as Bogle was played in by Ramazani and he scored his first goal for the club as his shot was too powerful for Wilson to keep out.

The game then became broken up with lots of fouls and United happy to preserve what they had.

Aside from an Aaronson shot that went well wide little happened before Coventry's first chance of any note came in the 75th minute, Latibeaudiere's weak header from a flicked on long throw being easily gathered by Meslier

The Whites did seal victory four minutes later when Gnonto raced onto a great long pass by sub Ao Tanaka and produced a low pull back for Joel Piroe to net from close range.

That was it apart from an injury-time Coventry effort that saw Meslier do well to tip over a shot from distance from Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Leeds United 3

(Gnonto 16, Bogle 49, Piroe 79)

Coventry City 0

Championship

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo (Byram 82); Ampadu (Tanaka 40), Gruev; Gnonto (Schmidt 82), Aaronson, Ramazani (Piroe 70); Joseph (Rothwell 82).

Coventry: Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Eccles, Sheaf (Torp 61); van Ewijk, Rudoni (Wright 61), Mason-Clark (Sakamoto 61); Simms (Thomas-Asante 61).

Referee: Gavin Ward