Leeds United set to start and finish 2023-24 Championship season at home

The Whites will face Cardiff City at Elland Road in the opening game of the 2023-24 season with the game taking place on Sunday, August 6. Kick-off is 2.30pm and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

They will then face Birmingham City away the following Saturday with a home game against West Brom and a trip to Ipswich to complete August’s fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of several Yorkshire derbies will see Leeds host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, September 2.

Leeds United will be at home in their first game of the 2023-24 season.

Hull City away follows on Wednesday, September 20 while the Whites are at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, October 28 and play Rotherham United away on Saturday, November 25.

The festive period will bring four matches in 10 days with United at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday, December 23, away to Preston North End on Boxing Day, away to West Brom on December 29 and at home to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

Leeds are due to travel to Watford on Good Friday and face Hull City at home on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites will finish their campaign at home to fellow relegated side Southampton on Saturday, May 4.

Leeds, meanwhile, are continuing their search for a new manager with several names still in the frame, and are losing ground to rival teams in the recruitment process ahead of the new season.

An appointment will surely be made this week so the process of sorting out who is staying at the club and who they can bring in can begin in earnest.

With a host of names set to leave this summer the new manager should be in on the process so he can identify who he would like to keep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first out of the door is Tyler Roberts who has joined fellow Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City for a deal believed to be worth £500,000 plus add-ons.