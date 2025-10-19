Leeds United rue missed chances as Daniel Farke admits his side were not clinical enough at Burnley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had several efforts without being able to score for Leeds United in their defeat at Burnley.

Manager Daniel Farke addressed increasing concerns that his Leeds United team are heading for a relegation battle after their disappointing 2-0 defeat to fellow promoted club Burnley.

The Whites had more chances and more possession than their hosts, but their finishing was woeful as they failed to score against Burnley again after also failing to do so in their two meetings last season.

And after goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna showed them how clinical they need to be the fact is that no matter what the xG stats said Leeds have now only taken one point from their last three matches despite playing well enough to have won them all.

They passed up at least four big chances at Turf Moor, leaving them only just above the bottom three.

Anton Stach saw his first half free-kick saved by Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Farke explained the problem in this game as he said: “It was in both boxes. You have to be clinical.

“In an away game at Premier League level you can't have a better statistic than we did, dominating each and every aspect. The problem in football is the only thing that is important for the result are goals. And this was missing.

“Missed an unbelievable amount of big chances as well, not just shots or strikes, but also big chances. Must have been four or five times more than them in terms of expected goals.

“Yet if you have one of these days when you can't bring the ball over the line, then you have to be perfect in defending. We defended well, we didn't allow much, but one situation per half.

“But should have defended the situation in the centre so it was relatively easy also to defend the header (for the first goal). Not happy with this and also like to block the cross, we also had to be a bit more switched on.

“In the second half, the goal struck out of 25 yards, wonder strike, crazy curve of the ball but, yes ,could have stepped out a bit earlier.”

Farke added: “We have shown several times that we have this mentality where we also can come back and turn games and equalise. Like Wolves, for example, to come back.

“Or Bournemouth, we have done this. But if you always have to climb a mountain, especially in an away game, it is difficult.”

Leeds' inability this season to score first in so many of their games must be worrying Farke and it was always going to be a key at Burnley, with their defensive game.

United had the first sight of goal when Dominic Calvert-Lewin got on the end of a Brenden Aaronson cross only for his acrobatic volley to send the ball over.

And what Leeds feared happened as the home team did strike first inside the first 20 minutes as Ugochukwu was unchallenged to head home Kyle Walker’s superb cross.

Leeds, who were missing three injured wingers in their starting line-up, should have hit back when one of their wide men, Aaronson, was sent through by the other, Jack Harrison, but with only the keeper to beat he saw his shot saved low down by Martin Dubravka who tipped the ball onto the post.

The home keeper saved his side again before half-time when he saved well from Anton Stach’s free-kick.

The second half was all Leeds yet somehow their opponents scored from their only effort.

The approach play was good at times from the Whites, they did well at taking the ball off Burnley, but the final ball or final effort let them down.

Aaronson did not make the most of a couple of chances as the hosts were opened up down their flanks while home defender Axel Tuanzebe did well to get to a dangerous Aaronson cross just ahead of Calvert-Lewin who would have had a tap-in close to goal.

Harrison then volleyed over after being found in space in the box by Sean Longstaff's cross.

Dan James was brought off the bench along with Lukas Nmecha and with virtually his first touch was clear only to be unable to make anything of his opportunity.

It seemed Leeds must score, but it was Burnley who did out of the blue as a quick break took them to the edge of the Whites area and Tchaouna was allowed too much time to line-up a shot and took his opportunity with aplomb with a great strike that beat Karl Darlow.

Leeds kept going, but probably knew it was not going to be their day when Calvert-Lewin headed down Longstaff's cross, but Jayden Bogle somehow missed from less than a yard out, although the angle was tight.

They continued to create chances with subs Nmecha and Joel Piroe both being unable to make the most of good build-up play.

Calvert-Lewin was also unlucky with a late header that was inches over.

Despite 19 efforts to their opponents' four it was Leeds who came away with nothing and their finishing is now beginning to be a worry. They will certainly hope their luck changes at home to West Ham next Friday night.

Burnley 2

(Ugochukwu 18, Tchaouna 68)

Leeds United 0

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Premier League

Attendance: 21,646

Burnley: Dúbravka; Walker, Estève, Tuanzebe, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen (Tchaouna 58), Ugochuckwu (Mejbri 83), Anthony (Barnes 83); Flemming (Laurent 77).

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu (Tanaka 81), Longstaff, Stach (Piroe 73); Aaronson (James 66), Harrison (Nmecha 66), Calvert-Lewin.

Referee: Tim Robinson