Leeds United promotion party sees champagne football to match occasion

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gets a soaking from his teammates at the end of the final game of a memorable season at Elland Road.

It was party time at Elland Road as Leeds United moved to within one more win of the Championship title with a brilliant display of dominant attacking football that blew away play-offs chasing Bristol City.

The 4-0 scoreline flattered City who were chasing shadows all night long and it would have been unlikely that any team at this level could have lived with some of the breathtaking football produced by the Whites in their final home game of a memorable season.

Relaxed by being safe in the knowledge that promotion was already sealed, Leeds were determined to put on a show that was fitting for home fans who were in celebratory mood long before kick-off.

And it was champagne football to match the champagne celebration at the end from a team that can now go on to reach the magical 100-point mark for the season if they can beat Plymouth in their last game on Saturday.

Willy Gnonto makes it 2-0 to Leeds United.

In some aspects the Whites' football was better than in the 6-0 drubbing of Stoke City in their previous game, but the finishing was initially missing as Manor Solomon saw a shot saved, Willy Gnonto hit one shot well over and another hit teammate Joel Piroe.

Solomon put the ball in the net only to see a linesman's flag deny him after Piroe had been correctly ruled offside in the build-up.

Brenden Aaronson then had a good chance, but his low shot was saved by keeper Max O'Leary.

The pressure was building and a goal arrived on 22 minutes as Ao Tanaka was left unmarked at the far post and provided a classy half-volley finish from Solomon's fine cross.

Largie Ramazani celebrates one of his two goals against Bristol City.

A minute later Solomon raced through only to be denied by O'Leary who was quick coming off his line.

Solomon and Aaronson got in further efforts then Tanaka almost repeated his feat from earlier when left free again at the far post to meet Solomon's corner only to head wide from a tight angle.

The onslaught continued at the start of the second half with O'Leary making a remarkable triple save to keep his side in the game.

First Junior Firpo's shot was beaten away by the keeper then Gnonto's follow-up was brilliantly kept out and Jayden Bogle's strike was pushed onto the post.

A second goal did come on 55 minutes when Gnonto provided a strong finish after being found by a superb through ball by Piroe.

It was still one-way traffic as Firpo's glancing header went just wide, Aaronson volleyed over, Solomon shot over and Tanaka' 20-yard strike was easily saved.

City finally managed their first shot 16 minutes from time with Scott Twine's scuffed shot going wide.

But Leeds made it 3-0 soon after when Firpo burst clear after a great move down the left and his cross was perfect for Largie Ramazani to score at the far post with his first touch after coming on as substitute.

The icing on a sweet cake was provided in the final minute when another classy goal made it 4-0, Ramazani controlling Ilia Gruev's ball over the top with one foot before finishing crisply with the other.

Manager Daniel Farke – who received a standing ovation from supporters at one point and had fans singing his name several times during the evening – was understandably delighted with yet another great display from his team who have racked up 10 goals without reply in their last two games.

He said: “I'm very proud manager of my boys and the whole staff.

“The week was not the easiest in terms of concentration and focus, we just returned back to professional football training on Friday. Then it's normally not enough when you face a highly motivated and good side like Bristol City, on a really good run.

“I was a bit worried but I shouldn't be because my lads showed again they can focus, their winning mentality to deliver such a performance.

“We didn't allow one chance, we scored four fantastic goals and should have scored way more. It was one of the best performances of the whole season under these circumstances. We were so motivated to finish in style.

“We know we've created the best home record in the history of Leeds United but wanted to finish with a top performance and result.”

Farke admitted to being emotional for this latest game.

He added: “When you walk in and hear this noise and what it means to people, see the pure joy and pride in their eyes, it was very, very special. You think this is why I signed a contract nearly two years ago.

“I found a club who was divided, a big gap between the supporters and playing squad. One of my main objectives was to reunite the club.

“When you come into the stadium and feel this atmosphere and how united the club is again, supporters, staff, players it was a proud moment, pretty emotional.”

Leeds United 4

(Tanaka 22, Gnonto 55, Ramazani 82, 90+4)

Bristol City 0

Championship

Monday, April 28

Attendance: 36,310

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 89); Tanaka (Guilavogui 86), Gruev; Gnonto (Ramazani 81), Aaronson (Joseph 86), Solomon; Piroe (Bamford 81).

Bristol: O'Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; McCrorie (Bell 74), Knight, Bird (Mehmeti 59), McGuane, Roberts; Earthy (Twine 74), Wells (Armstrong 59).

Referee: James Bell