Leeds United performance in goalless draw with Brentford was 'really strong' says Jesse Marsch

A clean sheet was welcome and it was a solid display, but the Whites did not not do quite enough to earn three points against surprisingly negative opposition with the shot number well down on their previous matches in 2023.

They were not helped by another in a long line of poor refereeing Premier League displays from Peter Bankes who allowed Brentford to break the game up without sufficient punishment as they stopped every attempt by Leeds to take free-kicks quickly and gave plenty of them away.

He also somehow managed to get in the way of the ball five times as he played his part in the game never getting a real flow to it.

Willy Gnonto came close to scoring for Leeds United when his shot was saved by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The Whites did manage to get a bit of a head of steam up for a spell in the second half, but they ran into another good goalkeeping display, this time from David Raya.

Head coach Marsch believed his side had done plenty enough to win.

He said: "We're disappointed not to get more out of it, but the performance was really strong, we were really stable the whole match against a really good team.

"We looked always in control, just lacking a bit of last action quality, but it will come.

"It was a really strong tactical performance, clean in so many ways with some good performances individually.

"There's momentum and it doesn't necessarily reflect in the results, but we can feel like we are coming together and playing better and better.

"We know we can score goals, but tactically being more clear and stable will help us to get better results."

Marsch praised his defenders, including recent signing Max Wober who played at centre-back in the absence of the injured Liam Cooper.

He added: "We kept a clean sheet and the opponent had no (on target) shots on goal. We were really, really strong at the back.

"Max has fit in really well. I know him obviously from the past and he's a very intelligent player. I think he's a good communicator, which is really important for us to be on top of our tactical model, especially when we have the ball – and he's done a good job with that.

"Points in this league come at a premium. It's not easy, but we are in a good way and we are going to keep getting better."

Signs were good initially for an entertaining game when Brentford launched the ball forward from the kick-off and star striker Ivan Toney lashed a shot over.

But it quickly settled into a pattern of the visitors sitting deep and relying on the odd the break plus long balls to their big centre-forward.

With United struggling to get a rhythm into their game it took them 13 minutes to have their first effort with Wober sending a free-kick over after Brenden Aaronson had been brought down inches outside the area.

Mathias Jensen saw a well struck shot from outside the area deflected over by Robin Koch's head then a mis-hit cross by Ethan Pinnock hit the top of the crossbar while at the other end Aaronson latched onto a loose ball only to see his shot well blocked.

Brentford briefly threatened again as Rico Henry found space in the box, but his attempted cross to Toney was impressively intercepted by Koch.

Leeds finally managed their first on target attempt seven minutes from half-time with Rodrigo doing well to work space on the edge of the box only for his shot to be saved low down by Raya.

The second half saw them look brighter going forward, a lovely move ending with a poor touch by Pascal Struijk and Aaronson's shot from the edge of the area being comfortably saved.

Wober got forward to have a shot well blocked by Pinnock before Rodrigo's low shot on the edge of the box had to be well saved by Raya.

Rodrigo went on a good run and played Willy Gnonto in, but the little Italian striker was the next to be denied by a good Raya save.

Raya was on hand again to save, with two attempts, after Jack Harrison weaved his way into a shooting position.

Marsch sent on Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra from his strong-looking bench, but after lacking the most likely to score Leeds lost their way in the final 10 minutes.

It was Brentford who could have snatched a winner when Toney was left unmarked in the area, but sent his header over in added time.

Toney was fortunate to stay on the field, however, after being pulled up for a number of fouls, showing dissent and then – after finally being booked – blatantly kicking the ball away when a late free-kick had been given against his side. It seems referees sometimes do have options then unlike in some other matches.

Leeds United 0

Brentford 0

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Premier League

Attendance: 36,260

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Greenwood 87); Aaronson (Sinisterra 70), Gnonto, Harrison; Rodrigo (Bamford 79).

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Roerslev, Pinnock, Mee; Dasilva (Janelt 60), Norgaard, Jenson, Henry; Mbeumo (Wissa 74), Toney.

