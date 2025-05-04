Leeds United not falling apart - manager Daniel Farke proud of his champion team
The Whites trailed early, but dominated much of the match as their 25 shots to six showed and eventually wingers Willy Gnonto and Manor Solomon took two chances to bring about a 2-1 victory.
The win would have been more comfortable had a perfectly good goal from Joel Piroe stood when it was wrongly disallowed for offside against Gnonto in the fine build-up.
Replays showed the Italian was onside and United could chalk it up as yet another officials error, but it did not take the gloss off another day of celebration earned when Solomon weaved his way into the box to finish well for an excellent winning goal in the first minute of added time.
Solomon had also set up the opener for Gnonto in another impressive display and Leeds fans will be hoping the club can now sign the winger on a permanent basis after his efforts over a loan season in which he scored 10 goals and came up with 12 assists.
The final day result allowed the Whites to pip Burnley on goal difference to add the title to their already gained promotion and they finished with a club record 100 points and 29 wins from their 46 matches.
"It feels pretty, pretty special in the dressing room and I'm very happy for my players and staff, it means so much for them, and also our supporters,” said manager Farke.
"I want to send my congratulations to Burnley, to Scott (Parker), I think they have done a fantastic job.
"Of course I'm happy that we won this game in the final stages and are officially allowed to label ourselves as champions and be the best team this season.
"It's an emotionally moving day because we have invested so much and wanted to crown ourselves with some silverware.”
Farke referenced the “Leeds is falling apart” chant that has been more often sung by Whites fans than opposition supporters this season.
He added: "I signed the contract because I know how big this club can be and how much potential there is,
"The main thing was that we always have this badge that when it really counts and there is pressure we panic and don't bring it over the line. I wanted to get rid of this so we can sing this old song Leeds is Falling Apart more jokingly.
“When the wind was in our face we were at our best. This game is a little bit of a story. It was difficult but we showed great belief and mentality.
“To show this, to make out of the doubters believers, the guys can be proud they've done it. It means so much to me.
"After Wembley I had to be there for my players and give them some belief, it was a tough moment. For Ethan (Ampadu), Ilia (Gruev), Joe (Rodon) they were all in tears. I wanted to create something really special with them.
“To see them like little kids, enjoying themselves like they did at the age when they started playing football. In these moments you're never thinking about money or contracts. To be a bit reminded how happy they are, like children, it's one of the best moments you can have as a manager.
"We've written a pretty important chapter in the history of the club. No-one is allowed to tell us that we won't deliver when it counts. We have delivered. We have won the title.”
Plymouth Argyle 1
(Byram og 18)
(Gnonto 53, Solomon 90+1)
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Championship
Attendance: 16,758
Plymouth: Hazard; Szucs (Katic 79), Palsson, Talovierov; Edwards (Sorinola 79), Roberts (Boateng 67), Randell, Mumba; Tijani (Wright 67), Bundu (Baidoo 81); Hardie.
Leeds: Darlow; Bogle (Joseph 90), Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Wober 69); Gruev, Tanaka (Ramazani 79); Gnonto, Aaronson (Bamford 79), Solomon; Piroe.
Referee: Jeremy Simpson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.