Leeds United need to keep their nerve says Daniel Farke after Whites move to within four points of promotion

Match winner Manor Solomon scored the only goal of the game as Leeds United beat Oxford United.

Manor Solomon's 33rd minute strike took Leeds United to within four points of promotion – and possibly fewer – as they came back with a victory from their trip to Oxford.



The Whites were not at their best, but controlled large parts of a game against a competitive but limited home team and were good value for their 1-0 win.

It kept them on top of the Championship table, level with Burnley and five ahead of Sheffield United.

And they now know that if they can beat Stoke City at Elland Road on Monday afternoon they could be up by the end of the evening if Sheffield United then fail to beat Burnley in their Easter Monday game.

Even if the Blades win it would also leave Leeds needing just one further point for promotion or one more victory to go up as champions because of their superior goal difference to their rivals.

The Whites could also be up if they draw with Stoke and Sheffield United lose to Burnley.

Manager Daniel Farke, previously promoted twice with Norwich, again warned there is still is work to be done by his team despite their strong position.

He said: "I have already too many games in this crazy league, crazy things can happen.

“We are in a really great shape, back to-back-to-back wins in the crunch time period is always good. But nothing is done yet. You have to fight for each and every point.

“All the upcoming games will be difficult and you have to keep your nerve. You have to be relentless, the league is relentless. All our competitors are strong and show resilience.

“We have to keep going. If we keep going in this focused and committed way we'll definitely have something to cheer."

Farke acknowledged the value of the latest victory.

He added: "Massive win at this stage of the season, clean sheet against a team fighting against relegation.

“We played against a very good Oxford side, you don't create many chances against them.

"We had good control. We scored a beautiful goal, Manor just had to pass the ball into the goal.

“We had lots of control but his sides are so well structured and competitive. You have to bury such a game by scoring the second but sadly we hit the post or the goalkeeper was there.

“They were still in the game and in the second half they tried everything to push for it. We didn't allow them anything. I was quite pleased with this. If you don't score the second you have to show steel and resilience and this is what we've done in a top class way.”

Leeds quickly settled to play their passing football, but were caught out once early on when Cameron Brannagan was allowed to get a shot in, but keeper Karl Darlow made a good save.

Several openings appeared at the other end without any end product as Willy Gnonto slipped in a good position in the box, Brenden Aaronson was not quick enough and tackled and Solomon's cross went over everyone in the area.

Joel Piroe played in Aaronson only for the American's shot to be well saved by keeper Jamie Cumming.

Solomon was the next to be played in, but his low cross was well blocked by Ben Nelson with Whites forwards ready to pounce.

A goal looked like coming and finally it arrived in the 33rd minute as a defence splitting pass from Joe Rodon saw Jayden Bogle in the clear on the right and he delivered a brilliant low cross that was fired home by Solomon at the far post.

Oxford's only response was from set pieces and long throws, but Leeds – led by the outstanding Rodon – stood firm and they held their lead to the finish.

Openings were rare in the second half, although Bogle fired just wide, Ilia Gruev's free-kick was easily saved and Gnonto sent a shot wide.

The closest to a second goal came when Ao Tanaka's superb strike from just outside the box was fingertipped onto the inside of the post.

Oxford had one last half-chance with a long range cross headed over by Stanley Mills.

Oxford United 0

Leeds United 1

(Solomon 33)

Friday, April 18, 2025

Championship

Oxford: Cumming; Long, Helik, Nelson, Bennett (Leigh 65); Vaulks, Brannagan; Placheta (Mills 80), Matos (Bradshaw 80), Goodrham (El Mizouni 89); Harris (Romenij 65).

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto (James 76), Aaronson (Guilavogui 90+5), Solomon (Schmidt 87); Piroe (Bamford 76).

Referee: Dean Whitestone.