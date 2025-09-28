Joe Rodon gets a header in for Leeds United against Bournemouth.

Leeds United were taught another painful Premier League lesson as they were cruelly denied a victory by an injury-time goal in an exciting contest with Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke's men were looking set for a second successive victory when they led 2-1 into the third minute of added time, but substitute Eli Kroupi came up with a well controlled volley to give the visitors a point.

Leeds had fought back from a goal down to establish their lead with goals from Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff, but switched off from the late free-kick that led to Bournemouth's goal and the manager felt they were denied what would have been a deserved victory.

“It was a really good point against a good side, but if you concede that late and should deservedly have won this game of course it doesn't feel great,” said Farke.

Left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson on the attack against Bournemouth.

“Just compliments for our lads today. We've outperformed them in terms of expected goals, 19 shots. Just one team was missing big chances, normally we should have won.

“First half we had enough chances to win two Premier League games and sadly missed them all.

"There was not one big mistake but we're in possession on 94 minutes then there's a sloppy touch on the ball. We would not need to be there with a foul.

"Perhaps we dropped a bit too deep, could have stayed higher. Could have won the first header, could have dropped a bit quicker. A bit heartbreaking if you don't give anything away apart from this. This is what happens sometimes on the top level, they can punish very little.

Brenden Aaronson shoots as his former Leeds United teammate Tyler Adams looks on.

“But I'm proud of the performance, proud of what they did again to come from behind, it shows mental strength and resilience."

Farke was unhappy with the free-kick that led to Bournemouth's first goal, explaining: "I think we would have deserved to not have the free-kick given, probably the softest free-kick given this weekend.

"It's not a foul for me at Premier League level. We probably would have won without this free-kick conceded.”

However, Farke was full of praise for the efforts of Longstaff who came up with a goal and an assist and was also pleased with the performance of Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite seeing his new centre-forward unable to score from three big first half chances.

Noah Okafor flicks the ball forward for Leeds United.

On Longstaff he said: "Outstanding performance, man of the match performance.

"Scored a goal, was there with an assist, his workload against the ball, his composure on the ball, his tactical understanding, also body language and leadership on the pitch, off the pitch, we are pretty blessed and happy that we have him."

On Calvert-Lewin he added: "I think again, excellent performance and would have also been there with a man of the match performance, standing ovation after the substitution.

“Great workload for the team. Great performance. And on a good day, scores two or three.

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is beaten for Bournemouth's opening goal.

“Sometimes it's the fate of the striker. Sometimes you score an outstanding goal, like last weekend, from what was perhaps even a bit more difficult chance than the situations today, and for that, and no criticism.

“We're all just happy that we have him. And if he keeps going like this, and I'm pretty sure he will score many goals.”

Bournemouth were the most attacking team the Whites had come up against since their return to the top flight and showed their attacking prowess in a first half in which they gave the hosts problems to solve.

But Leeds grew into the game and created the better chances in the match with their shot count mounting until they backed off a little in the closing stages looking to hold on to their lead.

The first shot came straight from the kick-off when a Brenden Aaronson flick and Longstaff's through ball sent Calvert-Lewin racing clear. He was unable to beat keeper Djordje Petrovic, however, who came up with a big save seconds into the contest.

It set the tone for a thrilling first half with Bournemouth putting in three efforts in the first five minutes – a scramble from a long throw resulting in a blocked effort and two Ryan Christie shots from outside of the box going over.

United had to dig in, but showed their ability to open up their opponents in the 17th minute when Anton Stach's shot was diverted goalwards by an alert Calvert-Lewin and Petrovic made a fine save.

The ball was swiftly put back into the box by Noak Okafor and Aaronson got a header in only for it to be easily saved.

A minute later Aaronson sent the ball on in the box with an overhead kick and Calvert-Lewin was free, but instead of chesting down he went for a header and could not get enough power on it to beat the keeper.

It was Bournemouth who went ahead when referee Michael Oliver – who was inconsistent in his decisions throughout – gave a soft free-kick just outside the box for a minor touch by Stach with his shoulder.

Antoine Semenyo stepped up and sent his shot underneath the home defensive wall to beat keeper Karl Darlow with the power of his strike.

Leeds responded with Okafor having a shot deflected over from a corner that was not cleared.

And they were level a minute later from another of their dangerous flag kicks with Rodon left free to head home, via a deflection off Semenyo, for only his second goal in Leeds colours.

Okafor then went on a fantastic run into the box, beating three players, but could not get a shot away and the half ended all square and the feeling the home team were a little unlucky.

They went on to dominate spells of the second half as the midfield, led by skipper Ethan Ampadu, stepped up.

After Aaronson saw a shot deflected wide they went ahead as good persistence by left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson led to Okafor and Aaronson having shots blocked and the ball fell for Longstaff to send a shot into the net off the post.

Evanilson sent a shot over at the other end as Bournemouth reminded everyone they were still in the game, but Leeds could have added to their lead with Rodon seeing another effort saved from a corner and sub Jack Harrison forcing another save from Petrovic with a rasping shot from the edge of the box.

Darlow comfortably saved a David Brooks angled chip, but again it was the Whites making the running when Harrison sent an angled strike wide and Pascal Struijk headed over from a corner.

Rodon also had another effort from a corner go wide while Darlow saved easily from Kroupi's mishit shot.

It looked like Leeds had done enough only for their late loss of concentration – not helped perhaps as a substitution was made before the visitors put in their late levelling free-kick.

Leeds United 2

(Rodon 37, Longstaff 54)

Bournemouth 2

(Semenyo 26, Kroupi 90+3)

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Premier League

Attendance: 36,574

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Longstaff; Aaronson (Tanaka 87), Okafor (Harrison 67), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 90+2).

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Sanchez (Gannon-Doak 73), Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams (Kroupi 81), Christie (Tavernier 60); Adli (Brooks 60), Kluivert (Scott 60), Semenyo; Evanilson.

Referee: Michael Oliver