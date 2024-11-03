Daniel Farke could not be anything but pleased with his Leeds United side as they closed the gap on leaders Sunderland in possibly the most one-sided Championship game ever seen at Elland Road.

Plymouth did not manage a single shot nor a corner and the only surprise was that the game only ended 3-0 with all the goals coming in the first half.

“It was a good performance, especially the first half,” said manager Farke.

“Our defensive structure was very good.

Brenden Aaronson celebrates after scoring his fourth goal of the season for Leeds United.

“I'm not sure if I was ever involved in a game or if there was a game on this level with such a statistic - no shots on goal, expected goals was 0.0 and zero corners for them,.

“We were in total control, this is what I love, when you're so dominant.

“We needed 10, 15 minutes to find our tactical positioning between the lines to create a few more gaps and chances against this back six and three midfielders in front of them.

“Afterwards we were all over them, scored three really good goals and could have done a bit more. Second half I could have done with a few more goals out of our dominance but on the other hand it was also important to stay dominant and rock solid.

Joel Piroe scores Leeds United's second goal against Plymouth.

“We didn't give them one chance, I was pretty pleased. No complaints that we didn't chip in with more goals. The lads did pretty well.

“We had to keep the tempo high and if we lost possession win the ball straight away, counter pressing. We did this pretty well and for this many compliments to the lads.”

Leeds were in control from the outset against opponents who backed off them and turned a 5-4-1 formation into 6-3-1 when the home team had the ball.

Josuha Guilavogui comes on for Joe Rothwell to make his Leeds United debut following his recent signing.

Impressive midfield duo Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell passed the ball well to ensure the Whites were still able to open their opponents up with winger James looking back to his sharpest as he regularly found a way to get in behind the Plymouth backline.

The first chance came in only the third minute as Tanaka's clever ball into the box was met by Piroe, but the striker was unable to get his flick on target.

James sent a curling shot over from the edge of the box after being found with a short corner. Junior Firpo then got in a header, but saw his effort comfortably saved by Daniel Grimshaw.

Willy Gnonto went on a good run only to send his shot from the edge of the box just wide.

With Plymouth slowing the game down with every goal kick and throw-in frustration was starting to grow after an early goal had not come. An indication of the visitors' tactics was the fact that their keeper was warned for time wasting in only the 12th minute.

But United stayed patient enough and were unlucky not to take the lead when Piroe was picked out by Sam Byram, but his first time shot came back off the post.

Tanaka came up with a well struck shot from distance only for Grimshaw to be equal to his effort.

The goal Leeds had threatened finally arrived on the half-hour as a corner was not cleared and James was teed up to send a superb shot flying into the top corner of the net.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Tanaka's shot ricocheted off two defenders to fall to Piroe who finished calmly from close range.

Leeds were running hot now and after Gnonto's shot was deflected over then they made it 3-0 with Piroe picked out by James' smart cross. His attempted back heel was blocked, but the ball fell nicely for Aaronson to score his fourth goal of the season.

The second half saw Plymouth change tactics a little by putting on a second forward, but aside from a little flurry that was easily snuffed out they still did not ever threaten a comeback.

It was as comfortable as it gets for Leeds and although they took the foot off the gas with another game coming in midweek and the intensity was not quite the same they still created chances to add to their tally.

Tanaka sent a 25-yard shot wide, Piroe volleyed wide and Gnonto raced in behind the visitors' defence only to see his shot go narrowly off target.

Piroe saw a shot comfortably saved and Joe Rodon headed wide before the icing on the cake was almost supplied by young midfielder Charlie Crew whose shot from the edge of the box was saved by Grimshaw when he struck from distance.

Teenager Crew was one of three debutants who came on in the second half as Farke was also allowed the luxury of giving valuable minutes to free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui and another academy teenager Sam Chambers.

None of them looked out of place in the first team and the manager was pleased to be able to give them some playing time.

Farke explained: “Sam is a brave player. He was involved in many goals and assists in training, he has a good intensity. He needs to add endurance but he's a pretty young lad, just 17.

"Today was the time to give him a first taste. He has a good instinct when to run deep. We're happy with his development.

“Charlie is facing lots of competition with Ao and Joe Rothwell shining and with Ethan and Ilia but he tries to improve his physicality and consistency in his passing choices. He did pretty well in the last weeks.

“Hopefully he can continue this in order to be a really good option in our midfield. I'm happy he's there with his debut on this path.”

Leeds United 3

(James 30, Piroe 33, Aaronson 38)

Plymouth Argyle 0

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,066

Leeds: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 74); James (Solomon 66), Aaronson (Joseph 66), Gnonto (Chambers 74); Piroe (Crew 86).

Plymouth: Grimshaw; Mumba, Palsson, Scucs, Plegueselo, Ogbeta (Gray 45); Roberts (Bundu 60), Forshaw, Houghton, Sorinola; Hardie (Finn 69).

Referee: David Webb