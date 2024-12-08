Leeds United duo Joe Rodon and Max Wober earn Daniel Farke praise after making case for defenders

First-ever Leeds United goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober saw a quick return to winning ways for Daniel Farke's men against negative opposition again at Elland Road.

Derby County came with a game plan of keeping the score down, but the unlikeliest of scorers ensured they went home empty handed and the Whites went back to the top the Championship, at least for 24 hours.

The visitors' plan worked for most of the first half, but once United were ahead it was a comfortable afternoon and it was a familiar story as they should have won by a bigger margin.

Manager Farke was understandably pleased with his side's display and spoke of the value of Leeds now beginning to score from set pieces.

Max Wober scores his first goal for Leeds United to make it 2-0 against Derby County.

He said: “I am very happy with the win, the clean sheet and the performance overall because it is always difficult a game after a loss.

“We were all over them and didn’t allow them one chance in the whole game. They have scored in their last eight games, all of them were tight, but today it looked even better than the scoreline and we could and should have scored more.

“It was a dominant performance. Nothing to complain today apart from one or two more goals perhaps.

“Against such a deep sitting opponent it is important to score from set pieces. We've done a lot of work on this topic and credit to our guys who have concentrated on this and credit to Joe.

Max Wober in defensive action after coming on as an early substitute for Leeds United against Derby County.

“He should have scored one more, his first chance was even bigger than the one he scored. He's so good in defending with headers, his offensive headers are horrendous and awful but we're working on this topic. I hold the pressure high on him and want him to score goals.

“But he's an excellent signing for us, excellent guy to have around, we're all happy to have him.”

Farke continued: “It's important that the defensive players chip in – and also Max Wober with a good goal. We need to score from all positions.

"Many compliments to Max. Not the easiest start to the season for him with many injuries. He's normally a centre-back and not naturally made for the left-back role, but he put a shift in and was rock solid defensively.

Joe Rodon scored his first goal for Leeds United.

“I think he was a bit nervous without a warm-up, but I think he was excellent. I liked his attitude. Good that he came through this 70 minutes and it will give him a big boost and for his confidence.”

Farke was also pleased with the contribution of his corner taker Joe Rothwell who was a commanding presence in a deeper midfield role than usual.

He explained: “I think he was excellent and it was much needed. Last games he was not at his best. I spoke to him that I wanted a big performance and that's what he delivered, with and also against the ball, he showed aggressiveness.

“He set the sign to win the ball back with steel and resilience. We need this with consistency. Ethan (Ampadu) is just on the way back after a long-term injury and we need our central midfield.

Daniel Farke celebrates Leeds United's seventh successive home win.

“Competition is always good. When you know you have to deliver to keep your position it's always beneficial, as long as it's not too much. I don't want them being afraid of making a mistake. Competition can help. Sometimes you have it a bit in your head that I will also start next week, I don't do this painful two yards more. Perhaps it played a part.”

Leeds were quickly in control of the game, but made a slow start as it took them 22 minutes to get their first shot in, Brenden Aaronson seeing his effort blocked.

From the resulting corner Rodon was left unmarked only to send his header wide – a warning shot to Derby as it turned out.

Aaronson had another effort blocked while Joel Piroe sent a shot over from distance.

Aaronson then hit a better shot only for keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom to make a save. Relief was only temporary for Derby as from the corner that followed Rodon this time hit the target with his more difficult headed chance from Rothwell's corner and was able to celebrate his first goal for the club.

Another first time scorer was on the sheet five minutes later as Wober – on as a substitute for hamstring injury victim Junior Firpo – fired home from close range after Aaronson's low cross deflected into his path.

The second half continued as the first ended as the Whites swarmed all over their opponents and created plenty of opportunities that should have seen them put the game to bed.

Manor Solomon had one shot blocked and another went inches wide while Dan James saw a well struck swerving shot equally well saved by Zetterstrom.

The Derby keeper was at full stretch to prevent Ao Tanaka from becoming a third first-time Leeds scorer and made an even better save to deny Piroe's shot from inside the box.

Derby finally managed their first effort in the 79th minute, Liam Thompson's strike from 25 yards out being comfortably saved by Illan Meslier.

They sent a header wide soon after, but were never really in the game and could have conceded more as Wober sent a shot over, Mateo Joseph sent a near post effort wide and Largie Ramazani's goalbound shot hit teammate Piroe.

Leeds United 2

(Rodon 39, Wober 44)

Derby County 0

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,468

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo (Wober 21); Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 84); James (Ramazani 84), Aaronson (Joseph 68), Solomon (Gnonto 68); Piroe.

Derby: Zetterstrom; Wilson (Ward 81), Phillips, Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth; Osborn, Thompson (Barkhuizen 81), Mendez-Laing (Goudmijn 65); Jackson (Harness 65), Yates (Collins 81).

Referee: Matt Donohoe