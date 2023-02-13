Leeds United caretaker Michael Skubala pleased with players again but it's Groundhog Day in defeat to Manchester United

In a quick return following the midweek 2-2 draw between the same two teams at Old Trafford Leeds again showed no fear for their trophy-chasing most hated opponents, but despite having more chances and being the better team for the first 80 minutes they lost 2-0 to stay firmly in relegation danger.

In many ways it was Groundhog Day for the Whites who seem to be playing the same game week after week. Plenty of promise in the football they are playing, but an inability to put teams away when they are on top and a weakness at the back that ultimately costs the chance of victory.

Leeds looked in little danger of defeat this time until they switched off for a second and Marcus Rashford was there unmarked to head the ball into the net – much as he had done for his side’s first goal in midweek.

Leeds United captain Luke Ayling shields the ball from Manchester United goal scorer Marcus Rashford.

To compound the misery the visitors soon added a second through Alejandro Garnacho and an eminently winnable game had slipped from the Whites’ grasp again.

Again caretaker Michael Skubala had managed to instill a fighting spirit and great attitude from the players, but there was no change from the kind of bad luck ensured by Jesse Marsch before his sacking last Monday.

Whoever comes in as permanent manager will need to have a substantial change of luck if he is to succeed to keep this team up.

That Leeds are playing a level of football far above a bottom three team is not in question so it is puzzling that they find themselves now right in the thick of another relegation battle, but they are now in as big a danger of the drop as they were 12 months ago.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville gets away from Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.

Skubala was right in saying he thought Leeds were worthy of taking something from the game.

He said: “I'm really proud really proud of the group.

"I thought we had more of the game, especially the second half. We came out again good, we tried to try to win the game as we did on Wednesday and I actually thought we were on top for long periods at the start the second half and we created quite a lot of chances.

"The first goal has changed the game so (we’re) deflated we haven't got anything out of the game, but we it was a good performance.”

Charge of the Americans for Leeds United with midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams racing ahead.

Skubala does not know how much longer he will be required to be in charge of the team – with new candidates for the job emerging almost daily after several appear to have been ruled out – but he believes the next boss will inherit some good players.

He added: “They are a great group of players who will work hard every game, will give you everything, will leave nothing in the tank.

"They can play the game, we've got good wide players that can be exciting and can create chances and you saw that today again. And they take on information really well in my experience, you know, the way we set the team up over the last couple of days, to be resilient and ready to counter attack but also to press, they've done really well in that part. So they're a bright group as well in my opinion.”

As they had done at Old Trafford Leeds went at their opponents in the early stages and although they could not get an early goal this time they went close with Crysencio Summerville – who went on to be the biggest attacking threat in the game – shooting over from seven yards after being first to get to a Max Wober cross that was knocked out by keeper David de Gea.

Patrick Bamford tries to get a header in for Leeds United.

The visitors struggled to put much football together, but did fashion their first chance when Bruno Fernandes was found in space on the edge of the box only to shoot wide.

Patrick Bamford had a shot blocked when trying to capitalise on one of several errors in the match by Harry Maguire, but Leeds also found it hard to get going in a game littered with free-kicks until Summerville suddenly got in behind the Manchester defence.

After showing great control to bring the ball down the wide man then saw close in shot well saved by de Gea and the ball was cleared. Meanwhile Bamford had been hauled to the ground by Maguire, but the officials failed to spot this and the England defender got away with one.

It looked like the hosts were going to be made to pay as just before half-time Wober lost the ball and Fernandes went clean through to be one-on-one with Illan Meslier, but the Leeds keeper made a vital save with his feet.

Whatever Skubala said at half-time clearly had a positive effect on his team as they laid siege to their opponents’ goal at the start of the second period.

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala thanks Leeds United fans for their support.

Summerville saw a shot from the edge of the box well saved after he cleverly made space and from the resulting corner Weston McKennie sent an effort over.

Jack Harrison then flicked the ball wide after meeting Luke Ayling’s low cross following good play by Summerville who looked to cash in after Maguire had seen his attempted pass intercepted.

Ayling himself was next to try his luck with a half-volley on the edge of the box that was deflected just wide and Robin Koch’s header from a corner was deflected over.

The visitors’ first effort of the second half in the 63rd minute saw Diogo Dalot hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box.

Fred shot over from range before it was back to the other end again with Willy Gnonto cutting in from the left only to direct his shot straight at de Gea.

The keeper made another comfortable save to gather the ball after Ayling had tried an overhead kick in the area.

Summerville once again showed great speed a control to race clear, but his angled shot was well saved by the feet of de Gea.

It was right against the run of play that Leeds fell behind when Rashford met Luke Shaw’s cross to plant his header beyond Meslier. Replays showed it was a tight decision for offside, but the striker was level with a defender so the goal stood and it was a real kick in the teeth to the home contingent.

It was 2-0 five minutes later as Garnacho cut in from the left to beat Meslier at his near post.

Leeds only briefly threatened a comeback as Brenden Aaronson’s shot was defected wide.

Only a marginal offside decision denied Rashford his second goal and Man U had another effort disallowed right at the end as Wout Weghorst was offside before putting the ball into the net.

Leeds United 0

Manchester United 2

(Rashford 80, Garnacho 85)

Sunday, February, 12, 2023

Premier League

Attendance: 36,919

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie (Greenwood 86); Summerville, Harrison (Aaronson 73), Gnonto; Bamford (Rutter 57).

Manchester: de Gea; Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 73), Maguire, Shaw, Malacia (Martinez 61); Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho (Garnacho 61), Fernandes, Rashford (Elanga 90); Weghorst.