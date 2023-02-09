Not many people gave the Whites much chance of avoiding defeat before kick-off as they have not won in the Premier League since November 5 while their hosts were on a long winning run at home.

But the point gained could have been more as they led 2-0 and saw Brenden Aaronson hit the post when they led 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala managed to inspire a display of passion of commitment from the Leeds team that made light of losing head coach Jesse Marsch who was sacked this week.

Willy Gnonto fired Leeds United ahead in the first minute of their Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It helped that they got off to a flying start when Willy Gnonto fired them ahead after just 56 seconds with a smart finish from the edge of the box after Patrick Bamford laid the ball into his path and Tyler Adams and Pascal Struijk had initially done well to win the ball in midfield.

It was almost two soon after as Struijk's header had to be well saved by David De Gea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was some adversity to cope with as Luis Sinisterra and Struijk both had to come off injured in the first 20 minutes.

Leeds defended well, however, with Max Wober and Robin Koch winning most things in the area, although Alejandro Garnacho was found in space in the box only to shoot just wide.

Pressure began to build with Garnacho rounding Meslier, but seeing his shot well blocked by Wober and Raphael Varane having a header saved.

Marcel Sabitzer then forced a good save from Illan Meslier with a curling shot from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Whites remained dangerous on the break and were unlucky not to get anything when Crysencio Summerville was sent sprawling. VAR looked at whether it was a penalty, but he was just outside the box when fouled. Leeds did not have a free-kick, however, as referee Simon Hooper somehow failed to spot the offence.

Leeds made another flying start in the second half as Koch and Gnonto combined in the build-up and Summerville's attempted low cross went into the net off home defender Varane.

Erik ten Hag responded by bringing on two substitutes for the home team and they did the business for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, Facundo Pellistri was involved in the build-up as Diogo Dalot picked out Marcus Rashford, who found the corner of the net with a towering header after outjumping Koch.

Then Jadon Sancho netted from inside the box after Luke Shaw's cross had deflected into his path.

In between the two goals Leeds' own sub Aaronson came within a whisker with a free-kick that went through the defensive wall only to bounce back off the post with De Gea well beaten.

Manchester were favourites to go on and win with 20 minutes remaining, but although they had a few half chances Leeds dug in to earn their valuable point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier saved a Varane header and came up with a fine save to keep out Rashford's close range effort.

The Whites wasted a few opportunities to break, but it was mostly a rearguard effort in the closing stages and they did it well.

More of the same will likely be needed when they take on the same opponents at Elland Road on Sunday.

Caretaker boss Skubala was "really proud" of the players for their big efforts to bring something back from Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I thought they did really well and the context I think is a tough place to come.

"We know they haven't lost in 13 in all competitions and I think we did a good job.

"I'm a little bit disappointed because I thought we did enough to win the game, but we tried to win so really, really good, really pleased.

"You know, the most rewarding part is how the last moments we saw out the game. They have really good quality we know that they're good players and at the end there we had to dig deep and they had to show their personality to see out the game and get a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really proud of that motivation for this particular game."

Manchester United 2

(Rashford 62, Sancho 70)

Leeds United 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Gnonto 1, Varane og 48)

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Premier League

Attendance: 73,456

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester: De Gea; Dalot (Malacia 82), Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer (Lindelof 82); Rashford, Fernandez, Garnacho (Pellistri 59); Weghorst (Sancho 59’).

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk (Firpo 23); Adams, McKennie (Greenwood 89); Sinisterra (Summerville 8), Harrison (Aaronson 63), Gnonto (Joseph 89); Bamford (Rutter 63).