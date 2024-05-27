Leeds United can use final disappointment against Southampton as motivation for next season says Daniel Farke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Daniel Farke has remained defiant despite facing the prospect of a second season in the Championship with Leeds United.

After promotion on each of his last two seasons in this division with Norwich it is narrow failure this time for Farke and he wants his players to use their disappointment to make sure of going up next term.

After missing out on automatic promotion with the equal best points tally of any team to not finish in the top two the Whites were again edged out in the play-off final when they lost 1-0 to Southampton.

Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of a tight final in the 24th minute with the thickness of the Wembley crossbar denying Leeds a draw as Dan James' second half strike hit the woodwork.

Look of despair from Leeds United players Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu at the end of the Championship play-off final. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And it meant the Whites had now missed out on promotion in six goes at the play-offs – and in their one-off finals they have still to score a single goal.

Manager Farke admitted his side had not played well enough in the final third, but was not too critical of his players.

He said: "We had more possession, more shots, more expected goals but they defended us really well.

“We have to congratulate them and wish them all the best in the Premier League next season.

Dan James hits the volley that saw Leeds United go closest to a goal at Wembley as he hit the crossbar against Southampton. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"It's football. In a final, only one team can win so they were able to be effective today and defended really well during the whole game.

"We started the game on the front foot and had many good situations in the final third but we weren't always precise with our passing.

"At this level, when you switch off once you get punished. Armstrong was very effective. We tried everything in the second half with James' shot hitting the crossbar. Sometimes, it's not meant to be.

"It was a difficult day for us and a day of suffering but that's football. You have to get on with it, rest and use the disappointment as motivation for next season."

Manager Daniel Farke consoles a visibly upset Archie Gray after Leeds United's defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

On the prospects for Leeds next season, Farke added: "You learn a lot from setbacks, especially as we're a young side.

“We're developing our personality and there's no reason to dwell on this as the lads played a fantastic season.

"We collected 90 points and I was proud of us in many ways again. We could have been more effective in the final third, but we won't dwell on this. We'll suffer for a few days and then we'll recover and go again.

"Today it hurts as we weren't the worst side in this final, but they were more effective.

"This club and our supporters are second to none not only in the Championship but in this country. They have carried us. It's a disappointing day, but I hope they stick together with us and are prepared to go again.

"It's a new feeling for me as in the last three years in this league, two times I've been promoted so I was one step away from being promoted again. I have to deal with it but I'll go again.

"Today they were just one per cent better."

Leeds started well as they chased Southampton down in the early stages and created the first two half-chances, Archie Gray shooting wide from the edge of the box and Willy Gnonto seeing his shot comfortably saved by Alex McCarthy.

Southampton sent a warning of their capabilities as Armstrong got free down the left only for his cross to be well intercepted by Joe Rodon and Illan Meslier was forced into his first save, tipping Will Smallbone’s free-kick wide

Saints scored the crucial first goal midway through the first half when Ethan Ampadu was drawn into midfield as he tried to intercept and was unable to win possession. Smallbone swiftly played the ball into the space left by the United defender and Armstrong raced through to confidently beat Meslier with a well struck angled shot into the far corner of the net.

The Whites were caught by the same sort of move as Armstrong slipped in behind their defence again, but this time Meslier made a fine save to keep it at 1-0.

That was how it stayed to the break and despite their promising start United could have no complaints about being behind as the players went in for their half-time team talk.

They started the second half better and were back on the front foot, forcing their opponents back with a chance coming from a strong run into the box from defender Joe Rodon. But after playing a one-two with Gnonto he delayed shooting and was tackled.

The ball was only cleared to Crysencio Summerville, but he sent his shot narrowly wide with McCarthy rooted to his spot and hoping to see the ball miss the target.

United’s pressure continued when Georginio Rutter was flattened inches outside the box. However, nothing came of the free-kick, nor any of other of the many set pieces forced by United all afternoon, with Summerville's free-kick headed clear by Jack Stephens.

Southampton's only chance of the half fell to substitute Samuel Edozie, but he sent his shot over after finding space just inside the area.

It was Leeds doing all the attacking and Saints soaking up the pressure with a solid back eight and predictable time wasting tactics that helped break up play. The Whites were finding it increasingly difficult to break down their opponents until substitute Dan James made an impact off the bench.

First, he linked up with fellow sub Mateo Joseph to produce a superb volley that beat McCarthy only to unluckily bounce back off the crossbar.

Then he got in another well struck shot that was equally well saved by one-time Leeds keeper McCarthy.

Rutter wasted another opportunity with a shot well over when he may have been better served playing a teammate in.

The board went up for nine minutes added time and there were a further two minutes played after a long injury delay. But it did not help Leeds who ran out of steam and were left to reflect on what might have been in the game and the season as a whole.

There were plenty of tears among the Whites players after the final whistle confirmed their fate and the talk will now be all about how they can regroup and how many of the players will remain at the club for a second stab at promotion next season.

Leeds United 0

Southampton 1

(Armstrong 24)

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Championship Play-off final

Attendance: 85,862

Leeds: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Joseph 83); Gruev, Kamara (Roberts 74); Gnonto (James 66), Rutter, Summerville (Anthony 74); Piroe.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Downes, Smallbone, Fraser (Adams 70); Brooks (Edozie 35, Manning 83), Aribo; Armstrong.