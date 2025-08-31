Leeds United boss Daniel Farke pleased with start to life in Premier League - but wants to strengthen up front

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets a shot in for Leeds United against Newcastle.

Daniel Farke is still looking to add to his squad, but was pleased with the fighting spirit shown by his current players as Leeds United shrugged off a couple of indifferent performances to earn a valuable point against Newcastle.

While a goalless draw will not be regarded as the greatest game to remember come the end of the season it showed that the Whites can compete in the Premier Division.

With only one shot on target and that in the 90th minute victory would have been a stretch, but they made more chances than their established Premier opponents and were certainly worth the point they ended up with.

“I'm pleased not just with the game, but overall with the start of the season and especially the home games – four points, two clean sheets,” said manager Farke.

“We played against one of the best sides in the UK, who have just dominated Liverpool even with 10 men.

“There was not much between the teams, in the end a well deserved point for both sides. We had probably the best chance in the game, we were not far away from all three points.

“Don't want to be too greedy, one point against such a good Newcastle side, without Ethan (Ampadu) and without Ao (Tanaka), to show this kind of competitive performance and to give hardly a chance away and look dangerous makes me pretty happy."

Farke was pleased with the contribution of starting striker Lukas Nmecha and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but admitted he is still hoping to add to his forward options before the transfer window shuts.

"If we're dominant like we were against Everton in periods, (Joel) Piroe is an unbelievable finisher and can drop and link the play. Today we needed to be a bit more physical.

“It's not like you can play them off the park. You have to sometimes chip the ball into a physical player who can keep the ball and give us more time to move up. This is why we were so desperate to bring physical strikers in.

“I thought Lukas was excellent for 70 minutes and Dominic was pretty dangerous. The goals will come.

"Overall we're on a really good path, we've strengthened defence, midfield and taken the first steps to strengthen our offence.

“But we made no secret in order to be ready for a long competitive season we need quality additions up front.

“We were competitive for the first three games, but to give ourselves a chance we need to do a bit more. This is what we're trying to do. We'll see what the outcome is.

“Until the last hour of the window we have to try everything to bring some quality in.

“Out of dominant periods we have to be a bit more effective and this comes with a better quality player. It's not a concern, but it's something we are aware of.”

There was a lack of clear chances at either end, but no shortage of decent football in a game that was more exciting than the final score suggested.

Summer signing Anton Stach had the first effort, which was blocked, after a promising early move and also managed the second shot when sending a free-kick wide.

Newcastle's first sight of goal came in the 15th minute with William Osula's goalbound shot blocked by Gabriel Gudmundsson.

At the other end an excellent move involving Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev saw the former's dangerous low cross just elude Nmecha, who was chosen up front for Leeds. It was that kind of game with nothing quite falling for the forwards.

Stach sent another shot wide after hard working former Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff won possession high up the pitch.

Dan James could then not quite make a strong contact at the far post to another fine cross delivered by Gudmundsson.

Leeds were still edging it as Gnonto saw a shot deflected wide.

But the visitors came more into the game just before the break with Jacob Murphy sending a volley wide and seeing another shot beaten away by Lucas Perri – the first serious save of the match.

Fabian Schar also got in two shots, but they failed to trouble the keeper.

The hard work continued into the second half as Jayden Bogle shot over after making space on the edge of the box and Newcastle's Murphy saw his strike from distance tipped wide by Perri.

Both managers made changes in a bid to break the deadlock and the game opened up in the closing stages.

Home sub Calvert-Lewin sent a shot over from distance, as did Lewis Hall at the other end.

Leeds' best chance arrived in the 90th minute when Calvert-Lewin's low angled shot was saved by the foot of Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

They forced further late pressure, but the game was to end without a goal.

Leeds United 0

Newcastle United 0

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Premier League

Attendance: 36,727

Leeds: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson (Justin 80); Gruev, Longstaff, Stach; James (Aaronson 60), Gnonto (Harrison 60), Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin 70).

Newcastle: Pope; Schar, Botman (Barnes 68), Burn; Trippier (Hall 62), Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey (Miley 45), Livramento; Murphy (Elanga 62); Osula.

Referee: Peter Bankes