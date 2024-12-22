Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on 4-0 win over Oxford: 'It was perfect way to start festive days'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke was pleased his Leeds United team could give supporters some festive cheer as the Whites made sure they went into Christmas in one of the promotion positions in the Championship with an easy win over Oxford United.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Farke admitted his players will not get much of Christmas off with an away game on Boxing Day at Stoke City and more games following thick and fast. But there will be no denying them a big celebration along with the fans if they continue their current progression and get the promotion job done.

Three goals in 16 minutes in the second half ensured another home victory over an Oxford side that at times looked like they were divisions below Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals were shared round with Dan James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon all on target in a side in which 13 different players have found the net this season.

Dan James celebrates after opening the scoring for Leeds United against Oxford.

“It was a perfect way to start the festive days,” said Farke.

“Important win, impressive scoreline and performance. Our claim was to win but during such a busy period, the storm, difficult to day to deliver such a performance. I'm quite delighted.

“We could have scored a few more in the first half, Largie (Ramazani]) had great chances to score a couple more, but overall it was important for us to return with a clean sheet, also good for the goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's always, even on such a good day, something to improve. We allowed them two counter attacks when we tried to force the ball, had the wrong decision. The first five minutes in the second half we could have started a bit more awake, but apart from this the performance was excellent and how we were able to create chances against a deep-sitting block. Four different goalscorers, lads who chipped in with assists.”

Midfielder Ao Tanaka gets forward to fire in a shot against Oxford.

Farke was pleased with the way his side are coping with their busy schedule.

He said: “We have spoken about these eight games in 29 days, which can be pretty decisive period for the Championship table. Out of the first four games we have 10 points, that's really good, but there are four more games upcoming before the fourth of January.

“We have already drawn a line under this three points – we're happy with this and we are happy that we can send our supporters home and they have a Christmas celebration in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we are already onto making sure that on Boxing Day, then two days later and two days later again that we deliver as many points as possible.

Joel Piroe has his shirt pulled but there was no penalty for Leeds United against Oxford.

“We will be in at Thorp Arch on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day then the travelling. We would like to allow our players more time with their family, but it's difficult.

“Our supporters can celebrate Christmas, but we have to be in, we have to be on it because we want to celebrate a proper party next summer. We will celebrate Christmas when there's time to do it.”

Farke explained the absence of Pascal Struijk in his defence with club captain Ethan Ampadu returning in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He was able to train yesterday but it would have been a little risk. I took the decision not to risk him.

Leeds United midfielder Joe Rothwell appears to point to where he wants to play the ball.

“Ethan has not played in the centre-back role for ages, but he looked sharp in training.

“We still have a pretty busy period coming up. I didn't want to take too much risk but I wanted to have Pascal on the bench. It's always a good feeling when you look left and see him on the bench and if you need to win a header in the last five or 10 minutes in a tight game.”

Leeds could have been ahead in the opening minute when a scramble in the area led to Ao Tanaka sending a shot inches wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were in front in the ninth minute when Manor Solomon went on a great run and played an equally impressive cross for James to slide in to score from close range.

Oxford, who were yet anther team coming to Elland Road to defend in a low block, did offer a rare threat soon after as Przemyslaw Placheta raced in behind the home defence who thought they had caught him offside, only to fire well over with only keeper Illan Meslier to beat. They were not to have a better chance.

It was one-way traffic for most of the rest of the half, but the game stayed 1-0 as Joe Rothwell, Aaronson and Tanaka all sent shots wide from distance and Dan James saw his shot from the edge of the box well saved by Jamie Cumming. From the latter's effort the ball then came out to Aaronson who volleyed well wide.

The best chance fell to Joel Piroe who turned well in the box only to see his low shot kept out by the Oxford keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors threatened right at the end of the half as Elliott Moore sent a looping header over after Meslier had only half-cleared a long throw into the box.

A lethargic start to the second half allowed Oxford their best period in the game and they fashioned another opportunity when from a free-kick put into the box Ciaron Brown headed over.

But they were only to have one more effort – Cameron Brannagan's shot over from the edge of the box – and the Whites took complete control again once they scored their second goal.

It was a nicely created goal with Rothwell, James, Bogle and Aaronson all involved in the move before right-back Bogle finished smartly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was 3-0 10 minutes later when Aaronson ran onto Solomon's through ball to fire past Cumming for his sixth goal of the season.

Aaronson returned the favour soon after in setting up Solomon, but the winger sent his shot off target.

There was no stopping Solomon, however, when he raced onto Piroe's through ball and beat the keeper at his near post with a powerfully struck shot.

Now was the cue to make many substitutions, although the game did not go flat with Leeds unlucky not to add to their tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub Largie Ramazani was left kicking himself after shooting wide when well placed in the area and then seeing his close range header saved by Cumming.

Mateo Joseph also missed with a near post effort from a low cross and James saw two further shots saved.

It had been a comfortable afternoon for United who were never really in danger of not making it nine straight home wins to hold onto their second spot in the Championship table.

Leeds United 4

(James 9, Bogle 57, Aaronson 67, Solomon 73)

Oxford United 0

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,646

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Schmidt 77); Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 82); James, Aaronson (Gnonto 74), Solomon (Ramazani 74); Piroe (Joseph 74).

Oxford: Cumming; Kioso (Long 77), Moore, Brown, Leigh; Placheta (Edwards 68), Vaulks (McEachran 77), Goodrham, Brannagan, Dale (Rodrigues 62); Harris (Scarlett 77).

Referee: James Bell