Leeds United boss Daniel Farke frustrated with 'unbelievable amount of chances' missed despite win over Bristol City

Farke was again pleased with the performance and back to back victories for the first time since he took over at Elland Road, but wanted more than the two goals his team delivered after they created a high number of good opportunities in both halves.

He said: “Very happy with the three points and can't argue against the performance.

"We created so many chances against a rock solid side – away from home they haven't given away many chances. They’re a well structured side.

Joel Piroe celebrates his winning goal with Leeds United teammate Ethan Ampadu.

“The only thing I can criticise is the effectiveness in using our chances. The game should be buried in the first half. The quality of the chances we missed was unbelievable.

“With just five seconds to go we concede a sucker punch and well done to the lads how they reacted. We did really well to go back in the lead.

“We missed an unbelievable amount of chances. Always the same story if you miss chances, opponents take more and more risks. You win the ball and see a big chance to counter. If you don't take the chance, the opponent uses it the other way round and it becomes a bit like transition after transition.

“At half-time I was so annoyed we didn't bury this game and I know how difficult it is to go back in the second half after a sucker punch.

Georginio Rutter runs at the Bristol City defence.

"I wanted to throw some water bottles but I didn't want to show the players, they were annoyed anyway and didn't need an overly emotional manager.

“We spoke relatively unemotional about what was necessary. It was the right choice instead of showing my real fire.”

Farke was pleased with the contribution of teenager Archie Gray who was surprisingly chosen to play at right-back instead of his usual midfield role.

He added: "First of all I have to give all the compliments to Archie.

Daniel Farke celebrates his first back to back victory since taking over as Leeds United manager.

"You can have an idea of something that will work but it's much more important that the player brings it on the pitch. There was no guarantee it would work.

“We wanted to play a bit more with a technical player, inverted, like an additional midfielder. The strength of him is his pace and tracking the wingers - Bristol City are good with long balls. Archie's pace could help.

“In possession his positioning allows Dan James to stretch the opponent a bit more, stay a bit wider.

“Archie was there with a terrific performance, especially against the ball. He was energetic in several positions. To adapt this quickly says a lot about his character and potential.”

It was a familiar story that Leeds should have come away with a much bigger margin of victory with the big misses coming from the tenth minute.

Crysencio Summerville's deflected shot fell for Georginio Rutter inside the six-yard box with the net empty, but the otherwise excellent striker somehow managed to send the ball over.

Ethan Ampadu's shot from the edge of the box was tipped over by keeper Max O'Leary then an off balance Rutter sent a header wide.

The visitors offered a threat up front, but good defending limited their chances and it was increasingly one-way traffic with Leeds unlucky not to be given a penalty when Rutter went down in the area.

The Whites finally went ahead as Joel Piroe's swerving 20-yard shot was beaten away by O'Leary and the ball was played back in by Rutter, whose cross was latched onto by Dan James to finish coolly.

It could have been two soon after when Piroe raced onto a through ball, but was denied by O'Leary from close range.

Piroe then saw a shot from inside the box blocked before Leeds switched off deep into first half stoppage time.

First, Kal Naismith spun in the box to get a shot in that was deflected wide. Then from the resulting corner it was Naismith who rose highest to head home a shock equaliser.

United regained the lead eight minutes into the second half when Piroe made space on the edge of the area and beat the keeper with a low shot.

With Rutter now running red hot they should have put the game to bed, but Summerville's shot was tipped onto the post by O'Leary after he had been sent clear by Rutter.

Summerville was then stretching to meet a cross after fantastic play by Rutter, but became the latest to shoot wide from inside the six-yard area with the goal gaping.

The cheers were briefly huge as Rutter put the ball in the net after a Sam Byram volley from a corner had been parried by O'Leary, but the groans followed as he was denied his first goal at Elland Road by a linesman's flag after a tight decision.

The visitors showed they were still a threat as Byram had to head the ball off the line after a corner had been flicked on by Rob Dickie at the near post.

Andreas Weimann's far post volley had to be well blocked by Byram and Leeds were being tested.

They came through and again had chances to win by more in added time as Jaidon Anthony had a shot saved and Summerville shot over after being set up by Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United 2

(James 36, Piroe 53)

Bristol City 1

(Naismith 45+5)

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Sky Bet Championship

Attendance: 36,386

Leeds: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara (Gruev 90+3); James (Anthony 78), Piroe (Cooper 90+3), Sumnmerville (Ayling 90+3); Rutter (Bamford 82).

Bristol: O'Leary; Gardner-Hickman (Conway 59), Dickie, Naismith, Pring; James, Williams (King 59); Sykes, Knight (Weimann 67), Bell (Mehmeti 67); Wells (Cornick 30).