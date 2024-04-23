Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After goals had been hard to come by in recent games, the Whites found the net four times, but also conceded three and had to endure a nervy last 10 minutes before getting over the line for the three points in what had become a must-win game at the Riverside after taking just one point from two home games last week.

They had luck on their side for a change with Willy Gnonto's goal standing despite him being marginally offside, although they were good value for the win after creating more chances than their hosts in a real rollercoaster of a game.

"First of all it was a good advertisement for Championship football," said manager Farke.

Crysencio Summerville took his goal tally to 20 for the season with two for Leeds United at Middlesbrough.

"Both teams really went for it and wanted to win. They came in unbeaten in nine games but we showed such a great reaction.

"The last six or seven minutes were crazy, with their goalkeeper more in our box than theirs. They tried everything and we felt the pressure but we showed steel and resilience.

"You could see they are a bit nervous, they are not guys who have 400 games, we have a few thank God but many young players at the heart of our game, an 18-year-old guy, the centre of defence is quite young, up front apart from Patrick Bamford pretty young.

"You could feel they need a bit of trust and confidence, the only answer is hard work. This is what we did on the training pitch. It's not like you pray for a result, hard work is the answer. This is what we did and it gives us the confidence to come back from such a difficult start.

"It was a great first half. But we were a bit too wild, we have played with enthusiasm and fire in the heart, perhaps even a bit naive, it was a basketball game in the first half. We conceded a goal out of a counter attack, losing the ball unnecessarily.

"Compliments also to Middlesbrough who also showed a fantastic performance. They played with freedom because it was their last highlight more or less this season, they could go for it, whole stadium buzzing against Leeds United. Massive compliments to my lads to win these priceless points."

On the controversial Gnonto goal, Farke added: "I think 10 years ago we would probably have said it's onside. Nowadays you drop the line and then you have perhaps two inches. I'm not sure if it's in the sense of the game.

"So if it was actually offside we have to say okay, 52 against us and we're edging a bit closer.

"I'm not sure if Patrick was really offside in the second half. His goal was disallowed, then we're not edging closer.

"I'm not sure if we're owed something, because of all the mistakes against us that we can't be on the equal level, so many decisions, goals, offside, whatever.

"If we were lucky in this situation then yes I take this but I don't feel we have to apologise. I would like to see Patrick's back because my feeling on the pitch was not offside."

Leeds wre hurried out of their stride early on and fell behind when Luke Thomas appeared to push Gnonto over to win the ball and took advantage of his fortune not to be penalised by playing through for danger man Emmanuel Latte Lath. He was challenged, but a lucky deflection took the ball into the path of Isaiah Jones who finished from close range.

United's response was swift with Georginio Rutter going on a strong run into the box where he was brought down by Anfernee Dijksteel. A penalty was the result and Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville held his nerve to make it 1-1.

Four minutes later, Leeds were ahead as Patrick Bamford took advantage of a hesitant back line to score from close range after getting on the end of Junior Firpo's teasing cross.

It was Boro’s turn to hit back as their top scorer Latte Lath was allowed space to shoot from the edge of the box and found the net despite Illan Meslier getting fingertips to the ball.

But Leeds made it 3-2 at the break – exactly as it was at Elland Road in the clubs' first meeting this season – when great work by Archie Gray and Summerville led to the latter playing in Gnonto. Although just offide the Italian international played on and fired the ball into the top corner.

It could have been 4-2 before the break as Gnonto played Bamford through only for keeper Seny Dieng to save.

Leeds switched to a counter attack game after the break, sitting deep, but they were still dangerous on the break and went two goals up when a great move involving Bamford, Rutter and Firpo ended in Summerville having the space to score what has now become his trademark goal with a curling shot into the far corner.

Summerville then had an even better chance to score again after linking up with Gnonto and Ilia Gruev, but his angled shot flashed just wide.

It was looking comfortable now, but a nervy finish ensued when out of the blue Boro scored their third goal, Latte Lath getting on the end of a long ball over the top to send a looping header over a stranded Meslier.

The hosts then threw everything at the Whites and several scrambles ensued, but Farke's men held out and could have netted agin when only a last ditch tackle denied Dan James after he raced through.

James left the field injured at the end after one of several bad challenges that went largely unpushed by referee Tony Harrington and it could be that the win came at a cost. It was a big win, however, taking United back above Ipswich into second place even if the Tractor Boys have a game in hand.

Middlesbrough 3

(Jones 7, Latte Lath 30, 87)

Leeds United 4

(Summerville pen 14, 61, Bamford 18, Gnonto 39)

Monday, April 22, 2024

Sky Bet Championship

Boro: Dieng; Dijksteel (Gilbert 68), van den Berg, Clarke, Thomas (Bangura 68); Howson, O’Brien (Barlaser 76); Jones, Silvera, Azaz; Latte Lath.

Leeds: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto (James 81), Rutter (Kamara 81), Summerville (Anthony 86); Bamford (Piroe 74).