'Job done' - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke pleased to avoid FA Cup upset against Harrogate Town

After going with a more experienced side than many expected Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was pleased his side got the job done to avoid an FA Cup upset in their first-ever meeting with Harrogate Town in a competitive match.

Farke did include several fringe players in his starting line-up, but resisted the temptation to throw in some of his youngsters and was rewarded with some good displays and a progression to the fourth round of the competition.

Although the tie remained in the balance until the final whistle and the Whites only won 1-0 it was only their less than clinical finishing that denied them a more convincing win over opponents two divisions below.

Largie Ramazani scored the winner and got more than most out of the match with a lively display in a number 10 role as well as on the wing that gave Farke food for thought when he picks the team for their next league game.

Largie Ramazani celebrates his winning goal with his Leeds United teammates.

Isaac Schmidt showed up well in his first start for the club as an attacking right-back while goalkeeper Karl Darlow did his chances of replacing Illan Meslier no harm with a decent display – one poor kick out aside.

Farke was also pleased to get a game into Josuha Guilavogui in a central defender role while Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev returned from injury to come on as late substitutes.

He said: “This game was important to bring players like Junior and Ilia back, they are important for us. It was important for Isaac and Josh to get their starting debuts.

“We feel there's competition back and we need this. Ethan (Ampadu) is just on the way back after a long-term injury, he has not played too many games in midfield. Important to give him a feeling of the connection with Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka later on.

Mateo Joseph gets a shot in for Leeds United in their third round FA Cup tie.

"I don't believe too much in less important games that you give some gifts away for youngsters and then celebrate yourself as a manager, then you don't see the youngsters for three years any more.

"I give minutes when they deserve it and when it really counts, this is how they grow.”

On the way the game went Farke added: "Job done. That's the main thing in the cup competition, to progress to the next round.

"We were all involved in games where the underdog gets a shocking result. For them it's the game of the season, for some the game of their lives, full packed Elland Road.

Josuha Guilavogui battles for the ball on his first start for Leeds United.

“It was important to rotate, rest a few, give minutes away, bring players back after injuries. You have to respect the quality of the opponent, a professional football side. It's never easy, they defended really well and deep with the knife between the teeth.

“We had seven or eight finishing situations in the box, but the shot was always blocked. You have to open them over the wings, sometimes you have to tire them and out of such a situation we found the opener with an excellent assist from Manor Solomon.

"They tried to come back into the game and we got control back and saw it out apart from the last 20 seconds with a crazy back pass and a wide area free-kick to defend. Well done to Harrogate, they played an excellent game in terms of defending. Overall good in the way that we brought some minutes into some players. Pretty good night for us."

Leeds United's Sam Byram aims to win a header.

Leeds had the first sight of goal as Ramazani turned on the edge of the box only to see his shot easily saved by Harrogate keeper James Belshaw.

A minute later there was a threat at the other end when Josh March got in behind the home defence, but his attempted lob was just as easily saved by home keeper Karl Darlow.

That was the last seen of the visitors in attack apart from a penalty shout waved away as March threw himself to the ground too theatrically to impress referee James Bell.

The Whites slowly got on top and had their usual problems with the final ball after threatening to open up their opponents' low block defending several times.

Ramazani saw a low shot well held by Belshaw and hit two more efforts wide after doing well to open up space.

Mateo Joseph tried hard all evening to break his scoring drought, but it just would not go in for him as he had one shot well blocked by sliding defender Warren Burrell with the keeper looking well beaten and saw a near post flick saved by Bethell.

He came within inches of netting after running at the Town defence only to see his shot hit the post.

Manor Solomon also had a shot deflected wide and it remained goalless to half-time despite the total United domination.

Solomon went close to breaking the deadlock early in the second half when his angled shot clipped the top of the crossbar.

Harrogate came out with more intent for the second period and Darlow was forced into two saves to deny Dean Cornelius and March.

But Leeds finally opened the scoring just before the hour mark after Solomon went past Cornelius on the left and chipped the ball across perfectly for the unmarked Ramazani to head home a goal his performance deserved.

It was not the cue for the floodgates to open as Town, to their credit, continued to defend stubbornly and gave it a go, forcing some late pressure.

The closest they came to an equaliser was when Darlow had to save bravely at March's feet with the follow-up shot going hopelessly wide.

Leeds could have added to their lead when Joseph sent a shot just wide after going on a strong run. The striker then led a good break and played in substitute Dan James, but the Welsh international was denied by Belshaw.

Joseph sent another shot over with the last home attack of note, but the Whites saw out four minutes of added time with Harrogate sending Belshaw up for one last-gasp free-kick to no avail.

It was never the thrilling tie it could have been, but Leeds had done enough to earn a place in the fourth round when they hope for another home tie.

Leeds United 1

(Ramazani 59)

Harrogate Town 0

Saturday, January 11, 2025

FA Cup, round three

Attendance: 35,584

Leeds: Darlow; Schmidt, Guilavogui, Struijk (Rodon 65), Byram (Firpo 77); Ampadu, Rothwell (Tanaka 65); Gnonto (Gruev 89), Ramazani, Solomon (James 77); Joseph.

Harrogate: Belshaw; Sims (Asare 83), Moon, O'Connor, Burrell; Cornelius (Folarin 71), Sutton (Dooley 77), Morris, Daly (Duke-McKenna 83); Muldoon (Taylor 71), March.

Referee: James Bell