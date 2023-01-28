Jesse Marsch: Mentality to fight was key to Leeds United's FA Cup tie win at Accrington Stanley

The Whites boss had his team prepared for a different challenge against determined lower division opponents in their biggest game of the year and despite a few awkward moments United came through well to win 3-1.

Jack Harrison's superb strike gave Leeds a first half advantage and they added two more goals in two minutes through Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra midway through the second period to emphasise their superiority before Accrington pulled a late goal back to have something to show for their efforts.

The Whites missed a hatful of chances to make the tie even more comfortable, but it is the first time in seven years that Leeds have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and they will be hoping for a home tie now in Monday night's draw.

Jack Harrison's first half strike sent Leeds United on the way to victory at Accrington Stanley.

"I was happy with the mentality of the group from the beginning," said head coach Marsch.

"We knew it was going to be difficult with long throw-ins and free-kicks in the box and we knew we would have to defend well.

"But in the end we were able to show our quality because we had the mentality to fight in those moments to find our chances and find the win.

"Jack's goal was fantastic. We had a lot of transition moments when if we had used the ball a little better we could have scored more, but I am pleased defensively we were more stable.

"In general it was a good performance from a lot of the guys."

Marsch added: "I like that we have a team that can be gritty. I know we have a team that will work for each other every day. I know our fans demand that and so do I. We fought hard, stayed strong and stayed focused.

"We're happy that we are able to push in the tournament. We'd like to play at home, but we are taking the competition seriously."

There was plenty for Marsch to be encouraged with in the display, notably a strong return to the starting line-up for striker Patrick Bamford, who held the ball up well and Harrison in a role that mixed midfield with attack and saw him set up several chances.

New signing Georginio Rutter also made a highly promising debut playing in an inside right role and although he could not score he was not far off a hat-trick in his first game for the club.

Rutter was the first player to get an effort in on goal as he latched onto a loose ball with an instant shot that sent the ball just wide.

But United struggled to get the ball down in the early stages and were relieved to see a long range shot by Sean McConville fly over then another by the same player to be comfortably saved by Illan Meslier.

It was out of the blue when Leeds took the lead as they finally put a good build-up together that led to Harrison finding the target with an outstanding low shot from 25 yards out.

But from that point they settled as Marc Roca had a shot deflected over then Bamford was sent through by Harrison only to be wrongly flagged for offside.Bamford then raced onto Firpo's through ball, but saw his angled shot saved.

Moments later Bamford was brought down in the box, but penalty shouts fell on deaf ears. The ball was quickly played to Sinisterra as Leeds played on and he was inches away from the doubling the lead with a great striker that was fingertipped onto the crossbar by home keeper Toby Savin.

Accrington looked a threat from their long throws and free-kicks into the area with Meslier coming under pressure. The keeper was also required to make a couple of routine saves, but the Whites continued to look a threat with Rutter seeing a 20-yard shot tipped wide and Rasmus Kristiansen sending an angled shot just wide after being picked out by Harrison.

The hosts had a great chance to level right at the start of the second half with lifelong Leeds fan Harvey Rodgers finding himself free in the box only to shoot over.

But the Whites regained control again and referee Josh Smith angered travelling fans again when he failed to spot a clear foul on Bamford in the box when he had his shirt pulled then was wrestled to the ground. With no VAR for this tie there was no help for the young official.

Bamford was in the thick of the action soon after as he got on the end of Kristiansen's nod down only to shoot wide.

Rutter was next to have a chance, but could not get a shot away after getting in behind the home defence.

Sinisterra made space just inside the box, but shot over when a better option may have been to square it to the unmarked Rutter.

It looked like a goal was coming and it finally did from an unlikely source as Firpo played the ball into Bamford then got it back in the box via a great piece of skill by the striker to be presented with a clear opportunity that he did not miss for his first-ever Leeds goal.

Within two minutes it was 3-0 when Harrison got in behind the home defence and his ball in was finished by Sinisterra.

Now it was a question of how many United were going to win by as more chances came. Rutter hit a shot into the side netting then Bamford was clean through only to be denied by the keeper and Bamford unselfishly set up substitute Rodrigo, but the Whites top scorer saw his shot well saved.Kristiansen was next to be denied by the impressive Savin and somehow a fourth goal would not go in.

It was Accrington who scored when Tommy Leigh's shot from range was saved by Meslier and when the ball was played back in sub Leslie Adekoya netted from close range.

The hosts could have scored again in added time, but Adekoya headed over.

Accrington Stanley 1

(Adekoya 81)

Leeds United 3

(Harrison 23, Firpo 66, Sinisterra 68)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

FA Cup, round four

Accrington: Savin; Astley, Tharme (Pickles 80), Rodgers; Longelo (Nolan 80), Leigh, Coyle, Hamilton, McConville (Quirk 80); Whalley (Adekoya 80), Pressley (Woods 80).

Leeds: Meslier; Kristiansen, Koch (Llorente 76), Wober, Firpo; Roca, Greenwood; Rutter (Aaronson 76), Harrison (Joseph 89), Sinisterra (Rodrigo 69); Bamford (Perkins 76).

