'It's not over yet' warns Leeds United manager Daniel Farke but Whites open up five-point advantage

Daniel Farke celebrates with Leeds United fans at the end of the vital victory over Preston.

Daniel Farke warned there is still work to be done, but his Leeds United side took a giant stride towards the Premiership with a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win over Preston while rivals Sheffield United were losing by the same score at Plymouth.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results left the Whites five points clear of the Blades with four Championship games remaining and knowing seven more points will take them up whatever results Chris Wilder's men manage in the rest of their season.

Leeds backed up their midweek win at Middlesbrough with another superb attacking display and the only surprise was that they did not beat Preston by at least five goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now manager Farke wants more of the same in the games coming up.

Jayden Bogle celebrates his goal for Leeds United against Preston.

He said: “We know we are in a good position, but it's not over yet.

“We have experienced how difficult it is to win points on the road.

“We have a massive game (at Oxford) coming up, have to prepare in a proper way. If we're not focused we have no chance to win any points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pretty difficult and complicated weekend coming up and we know how quick things can change in this league, there's always a twist around the corner. The players have experienced this, I have a bit more often, it's not a topic for me.

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow makes a catch.

“We need to keep focused and keep going.”

On the game against Preston, Farke could not believe how many chances his side squandered.

He added: “It was pretty exhausting.

“We missed many chances and it must have been one of the biggest expected goals. We should have buried the game and if you don't do this you are always nervous, especially against such a strong team from set pieces.

Ilia Gruev misses from close range.

“But we defended well. Of course, it was a well deserved win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We showed a great winning mentality and have to show it again in the next four game days. It's not done yet, but we're on a good path."

Leeds made another of their recent trademark fast starts, in front within four minutes as Manor Solomon came up with a beauty, cutting in from the left to deliver a perfect shot from the edge of the box into the far corner of the net.

Joel Piroe looks to get a shot in.

But within two minutes they were level again as Junior Firpo – who went on to have a great game – was slow to react to a pass out to Preston wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden and allowed him too much room to plant a shot that gave home keeper Karl Darlow no chance.

United continued to look bright in attack, however, as Jayden Bogle – another to have a big game from full-back – sent a shot wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four minutes later Bogle was not to be denied from close range as he got forward to finish off Solomon's fine cross.

The rest of the first half was a story of a succession of Whites misses as they could not add to theirn 2-1 lead despite dominating.

Joel Piroe sent a shot just wide after working space cleverly on the edge of the box then Willy Gnonto saw a shot well saved by keeper David Cornell.

Piroe met Firpo's pull back only to see his effort denied by an incredible defensive block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto with a shooting chance.

Gnonto slipped in Brenden Aaronson, but the American's first effort was saved by the keeper's legs and from the follow-up with the goal gaping he could not get any power in his header and another opportunity had gone begging.

In first half added time there was another big chance to add to the lead, but Piroe fired wide after being played in by Gnonto.

Preston finally managed a second shot early in the second half with a cleverly played corner that led to Ben Whiteman hitting a powerful effort from the edge of the box, but Darlow was equal to it with a flying save.

It was then back to Leeds domination with Piroe shooting just wide after racing onto Aaronson's through ball then hitting the crossbar from close range from Solomon's cross. When the ball was swiftly played back in again Gnonto sent his shot over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firpo played a one-two with Aaronson only to see his effort blocked before Piroe headed wide and Solomon saw a shot tipped wide by Cornell.

It just would not go in for Leeds as evidenced by a 67th minute corner from which Joe Rodon somehow missed from a yard out with the goal gaping. The ball fell to Ilia Gruev, but he stabbed the ball wide from inside the six-yard box.

A rare moment of alarm at the other end saw the otherwise solid Darlow make a misjudgement as he charged out of goal to get to a cross and ended up punching the ball when just outside his area. He was booked and from the resulting free-kick Whiteman's strike was deflected over via the head of Aaronson in the home wall.

There was one more chance to make the game safe with Piroe shooting wide when there were perhaps better options if he had passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With news filtering through of Plymouth goals against Sheffield United the atmosphere changed and it was a raucous home crowd that saw the Whites through six-and-a-half minutes of added time for the victory that could prove so vital come the end of the season.

It was not the most cultured of endings with the ball whacked anywhere out of defence in the closing stages and corner flagging up front. But it did not matter as Preston failed to create a chance and it was celebration time at the final whistle.

Now Farke has to keep the players grounded to finish off the job.

Leeds United 2

(Solomon 4, Bogle 13)

Preston North End 1

(Kesler-Hayden 6)

Saturday, April 12

Championship

Attendance: 35,747

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; Gnonto (Schmidt 80), Aaronson (Bamford 80), Solomon (Byram 90+5); Piroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston: Cornell; Hughes (Lindsay 87), Gibson, Storey (Porteous 64); Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman, Brady (Riis 64), Thordarson (Carroll 87), Meghoma (Keane 80); Frokjaer-Jensen, Osmajic.

Referee: John Busby