Leeds United players celebrate their dramatic late equaliser against Cardiff City.Leeds United players celebrate their dramatic late equaliser against Cardiff City.
Leeds United players celebrate their dramatic late equaliser against Cardiff City.

IN PICTURES: 15 images from Leeds United's opening game of the new season against Cardiff City

Leeds United opened their season with a thrilling 2-2 draw with Cardiff City and here’s action from the game in a picture special.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Crysencio Summerville’s 95th minute equaliser ensured a point for the Whites after skipper Liam Cooper had earlier headed their first goal to start a comeback from a 2-0 first half deficit.

Liam Cooper climbs high to score Leeds United's first goal.

1. Heading home

Liam Cooper climbs high to score Leeds United's first goal. Photo: Wakefield Express

Photo Sales
Willy Gnonto joins Crysencio Summerville in celebrating Leeds United's second goal.

2. Taking the acclaim

Willy Gnonto joins Crysencio Summerville in celebrating Leeds United's second goal. Photo: Wakefield Express

Photo Sales
Crysencio Summerville begins his goal celebration with new teammate Ethan Ampadu joining in.

3. Celebration time

Crysencio Summerville begins his goal celebration with new teammate Ethan Ampadu joining in. Photo: Wakefield Express

Photo Sales
Archie Gray gets stuck in and earned praise from manager Daniel Farke after an impressive Championship debut at just 17 years old.

4. Teenage talent

Archie Gray gets stuck in and earned praise from manager Daniel Farke after an impressive Championship debut at just 17 years old. Photo: Wakefield Express

Photo Sales
