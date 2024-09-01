Daniel Farke delighted with his Leeds United players old and new in 'mature' display against Hull City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was delighted with the first look at three of his new signings and a “mature” performance from his side as they came up with a second successive 2-0 win.

The Whites were tested by a decent footballing Hull City side, but came through to earn their second Championship win of the season with second half goals from young striker Mateo Joseph and substitute Joel Piroe.

New winger Manor Solomon set up the first of the goals with a brilliant piece of wing play and a perfect cross and impressed on his debut after being thrown in on the wing in the absence of the injured Dan James.

Another new winger Largie Ramazani showed some clever touches after coming on to play the last 20 minutes while midfielder Ao Tanaka was greeted by his own song from the crowd already and will have enjoyed his late cameo.

Mateo Joseph comes up with a leap of delight after scoring his first goal of the season for Leeds United against Hull City.

“It was overall a difficult week when you have so many new incomings, it can be hard to concentrate, so I have to give compliments to the whole group” said manager Farke.

“It was not easy for the new signings because three of them have not played one minute before in British football, in senior football.

“The only one who has experience, Manor, was straight back into action. It was important for Manor with a good performance and also a good assist.

“Largie had many good touches and his defensive work was good, exactly what I wanted to see.

Joel Piroe makes it 2-0.

“Ao was good on the ball and you could see that.”

Farke continued: “The four players that we brought in, I think they are all on a really good age, all 23, 24, 25, no teenagers any more, but still more or less up the hill in their career and they are still full of energy and want to improve. This is good.

“I like all their characters and mentality. They are desperate to be here.

“And then for them, it's a big challenge, also to be involved in such a big club, very interesting players from their potential and also from their quality.

New signing Manor Solomon takes on former Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle.

“We also have to be honest, it's not the finished end products I spoke about. So all of them, never had a game on Championship level.

“Largie Ramazani, not one game in senior football in the UK. Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt, really interesting players, but let's be honest, they have not played in a top league so far and especially also not in English football. And Manor came, after a difficult, difficult year, after long-term injury. So we're not the finished product."

On his team's performance Farke added: “It was a mature performance against a good side.

“We played against a side that's difficult to beat and were unbeaten in the league.

New boy Largie Ramazani takes on a Hull City defender after coming on as a substitute to make his Leeds United debut.

“It's not easy to open them, you have to be patient and keep the pressure high – that's what we did.

“It was crucial to have the movement of Manor for the first goal and a top class striker goal from Mateo – important for him also to be off the mark. Then it was ice cool finish by Joel Piroe, it's what he does, for the second goal. I am pretty happy with the performance.”

Leeds made a lightning start to the Yorkshire derby and created their first chance in the second minute with Willy Gnonto seeing his shot bocked in the box after fine build-up play involving Solomon and Junior Firpo.

The next attack looked equally dangerous with Gnonto almost in. The ball fell to Ilia Gruev on the edge of the area, but he saw his shot well saved low down by keeper Ivor Pandur.

The super start continued when Jayden Bogle was played in behind the Hull defence by Gnonto, but from a tight angle he could only shoot into the side netting.

Gruev sent a 25-yard free-kick well over and Gnonto had the ball in the net from a corner turned towards goal by Pascal Struijk only to be correctly ruled offside.

But for all their good work the Whites had not got the goal their play in the first 20 minutes deserved and Hull came into the game after their first effort as Chris Bedia's fierce strike was well turned over by Illan Meslier.

The chance should never have been allowed, however, after Bedia clearly pushed the leaping Joe Rodon who was in mid air to bring about his opportunity. It was not the only poor decision from referee Gavin Ward who had fans and players questioning him for much of the game.

It prompted a much improved spell for the visitors as their most dangerous player Liam Millar had a cross-shot saved, sent another strike over then saw his next shot easily saved following another break allowed by the referee despite an obvious foul to start it.

United looked refreshed again for the start of the second half and went back on the offensive with Gnonto having a shot blocked after a good run and Brenden Aaronson unable to take a great chance, his shot being saved when the ball fell to him in the area after Solomon had a shot half blocked.

More good blocks denied Gnonto again and Firpo while Meslier had to be quick out of his goal to deny Abdulkadir Omur at the other end.

In a game not short of entertainment Solomon cut in well from the left, but his shot from the edge of the box was comfortably saved.

The new boy did play a big part in the deadlock being broken soon after, however, as he beat two players on a tricky run then saw his cross met by Joseph who nipped in at the near post to volley the ball home from close range.

It was sub Piroe who made the next big impact after coming off the bench. He sent one shot wide before making it 2-0 with a calm finish after racing onto a great ball from Firpo.

Leeds United 2

(Joseph 63, Piroe 82)

Hull City 0

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,517

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 82), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev (Tanaka 86); Gnonto (Piroe 74), Aaronson, Solomon (Ramazani 74); Joseph (Rothwell 86).

Hull: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles (Drameh 84); Slater (Jarvis 60), Zambrano (Palmer 78); Omur (Simons 78), Mehlem, Millar; Bedia (Burstow 84).

Referee: Gavin Ward