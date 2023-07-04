Daniel Farke aiming to replicate Norwich City promotion success after being confirmed as new Leeds United boss

Farke has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road and has been charged with the task of replicating his success at Norwich City where he twice took that club to promotion to the Premiership.

The 46-year-old German succeeds Sam Allardyce who left the Whites at the end of last season.

A number of candidates had been identified to try to take the club forward following their relegation back to the Championship, but Farke came through the new ownership group’s thorough recruitment process to be the pick.

Daniel Farke has been confirmed as the new Leeds United head coach. Picture: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

As well as his success in winning the Championship title twice with Norwich he had them playing a brand of attacking football, which would suit the players he is inheriting at Elland Road and that has gone some way to persuading United’s owners, 49ers Enterprises.

Paraag Marathe explained the decision to go with Farke.

He said: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel’s appointment as our first team manager.

“His record in the Championship is clear and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League.

“We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season.”

Farke will be assisted by Eddie Riemer, with Christopher John and Chris Domogalla also joining the coaching team at Elland Road, having previously worked together at Norwich.

He cannot wait to get going in the job and said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I’m really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

“The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

Farke’s first jobs will be to work out which players are staying and help in the process of finding replacements with the new owners believed to be ready to back him in the transfer market.

The players are back in training and their first Championship test comes on Sunday, August 6 with a home game against Cardiff City.

Farke played in the lower leagues in his native Germany before rising through the ranks as a coach, initially with SV Lippstadt, then Borussia Dortmund II.

He was named Norwich boss in 2017 and guided then to the Championship title in the 2018-19 campaign.

Farke was unable to keep the Canaries in the Premier, but on their return to the second-tier he once more guided them to the title.

In January 2022, Farke joined FC Krasnodar, but following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he left the club three months later, without managing a game, due to the winter break.