Apologies are order of the day after Leeds United's relegation is confirmed

Rodrigo shows his dejection at the end of Leeds United's game against Tottenham.

The club is keen to get supporters back onside as they look to bounce back from the Championship and in the statement they issued an apology for what the fans have had to witness.

The campaign could be summed up by the final game. With the Whites still in with an outside chance of stopping up they conceded soft goals in the first two minutes of each half, worked their way back into the match with a fine Jack Harrison goal then shot themselves in the foot with another giveaway before conceding again in the last minute.

Leeds had more possession than their visitors, forced 12 corners and had more shots, but with only two of their efforts on target their failings were easy to see at both ends of the pitch, prompting fans to chant: “that's why we are going down”, among many sarcastic messages aimed at the club's hierarchy and the more predictable “Marcelo Bielsa”, “sack the board” and “you’re not fit to wear the shirts” shouts.

Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford applaud the Leeds United fans who stayed at Elland Road to the end.

Against that backdrop the club put out their statement, not attributed to anyone in particular, saying: “Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.

“Relegation is painful and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped.

"However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

“We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated. Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce shows his frustration on the touchline.

“Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve.”

Head coach Sam Allardyce was another apologising after the game after being unable to keep the team up with just one point from the four matches he was in charge for.

In truth he came in too late and while he tried everything he could he was unable to improve what was going so horribly wrong at Elland Road. Just two points collected from the last nine matches saw the Premiership place thrown away and the recriminations start now.

Rasmus Kristensen battles for the ball with Tottenham's Son Heung-Min.

Allardyce never had the players to play the way he would have liked the side to have done and defensively United were every bit the mess under him that they were under his two predecessors.

"It is really sad the club is in this position," he said.

'I'd have hoped I could have got a bit more out of them, so I take responsibility for that. The last thing I wanted was to be the man who took Leeds United down.

“To the fans, I apologise that I didn't do better and the players didn't do better. It's very sad that this club have been relegated after working so hard to get back in the Premier League after so long.

Liam Cooper stretches to make a tackle on Harry Kane.

"It is a tough old world when things start failing. You have to come back more determined.”

Allardyce was in no doubt where it went wrong against Spurs.

He added: “'It's professional suicide. We messed up again. We gifted them goals with huge, unforced errors.

“That probably says it all for Leeds this season. I wanted to go out with a sense of pride, but unfortunately I didn't see that.”

Leeds United 1

(Harrison 67)

Tottenham Hotspur 4

(Kane 2, 69, Porro 47, Moura 90+5)

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Premier League

Leeds: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Cooper, Wober (Aaronson 59), Struijk (Firpo 59); Koch, Forshaw, McKennie (Rutter 59), Harrison (Gnonto 88); Rodrigo.

Spurs: Forster; Royal, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Skipp (Abbott 90), Bissouma (Craig 76), Porro (Moura 90); Kulusevski (Richarlison 67), Son (Sarr 76), Kane.