Leeds United to start new season with away date at Bristol City

Leeds United will start their 2019-20 Championship campaign away from home when they face Bristol City on the opening weekend of the new season.

Predictably they will be live on Sky Sports with the first match set for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday, August 4.

United’s first home game is due to take place the following Saturday when Marcelo Bielsa’s men will host Nottingham Forest.

A trip to Wigan Athletic (August 17) is followed by a home game against Brentford (August 21) and the opening month also sees Leeds away to Stoke City on August 24 and at home to Swansea City on August 31.

Other dates see the Whites at home on Boxing Day against Preston North End and away to West Brom on New Year’s Day.

At Easter, Leeds take on Stoke City on Good Friday, April 10, and travel to play Swansea City on Easter Monday, April 13.

United end the league campaign at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, May 2.

They play relegated West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town away on Saturday, December 7 with the return on March 7.

Other Yorkshire derbies see the Whites away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, October 26 and at home to them on January 11 and away to Barnsley on Saturday, September 14, with the home game on April 18. They host Hull City on Tuesday, December 10 with the return on February 29.

Much attention will be on Leeds’ game against their play-off conquerors Derby County at Elland Road, which is down for Saturday, September 21, but highly likely to be moved from the 3pm kick-off.