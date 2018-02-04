Leeds United sack head coach Christiansen

Leeds United have confirmed that head coach Thomas Christiansen has been sacked following the side’s latest defeat.

The Whites have not won since Boxing Day and the 4-1 loss to Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City team proved the last straw for owner Andrea Radrizzani, who appointed Christiansen in the summer.

A statement from the club tonight reads: “Chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the Board of Directors would like to thank Thomas and his staff for their hard work over the past eight months.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

It is believed United will be looking to make an appointment quickly with early names linked with the job including Steve McClaren, who was believed to be at Elland Road last Saturday, and Simon Grayson.