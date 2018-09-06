League newcomers Cock of the North suffer opening Sunday League defeat

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League sprang back into action last Sunday with new side Cock of The North taking their place in the Premier Division.

inning debut to the league as Wellington Westgate recording the top flight’s highest score of the day with a 6-2 victory.

Zak Waddington led the way with a hat-trick for Wellington, who also had Steven Marshall, Tom Brennan and an own goal on the score sheet.

Kane Hall bagged a brace as Navigation won 3-1 at promoted Hanging Heaton CC.

Rob Johnson hit the other with Tom Ramsden hitting the Cricketers’ consolation.

Sam Ansell scored for FC Walkers Hounds but they went down 2-1 to Deighton WMC.

Andrew Wojciechowski fired a hat-trick for Clifton Rangers but they lost 5-3 Roberttown Rovers.

Champions Linthwaite begin their title defence at home to Navigation this Sunday, AFC Chickenley visit Wellington Westgate for their first game of the season, while Mirfield Town travel to Sands Lane to take on Hanging Heaton CC.

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League is down to two divisions this season but Battyeford made a winning start in the Championship.

Peter Glover bagged a hat-trick, while Levi Ward and Michael Foster also netted as they recorded a 5-0 win over Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Mount Pleasant also made a winning start as they earned a 4-1 success at Clifton Rangers Athletic thanks to a brace from Abdullah Mayet, plus strikes from Muhammad Omar and Ismail Loonat. Martin Wagstaffe hit Clifton’s consolation effort.

Overthorpe Sports Club raced into a 3-0 half-time lead at Snowdon thanks to an Elliot Brooke brace and a Kristian Angus strike, but Irfan Ali and Tristran Kennedy scored for the home side to set up a nervy finish for the visitors, who just hung onto the three points.

Ben Roach hit the game’s only goal as Wire Works won 1-0 at home to Ravenswharfe, while Dom Riordan hit both goals for St Ignatius in their 2-1 win against Inter Batley.

Birstall CC, relegated from the Premier last year, visit St Ignatius in their opening game.