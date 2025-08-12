Joe Walton sends Liversedge FC on way to first win since relegation

Joe Walton scored Liversedge's first goal in their 2-0 win over Beverley Town.

​Liversedge FC are up and running with their first victory after dropping into the NCE League.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 2-2 draw at home to fellow relegated side Sheffield in their opening Premier Division fixture Sedge lost 2-1 at Handsworth and were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage, 3-0 to Wythenshawe.

But they are now up to four points from three matches in the league following a morale-boosting 2-0 success against Beverley Town at Clayborn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Walton set them on the way with the opening goal after 23 minutes and it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Summer signing Kelan Swales doubled the lead just after the hour mark and Sedge saw the game out well to ensure a first success under manager Danny Forrest.

Swales went on to take the man of the match award, sponsored by Matthew Hibbert, with his goal capping an all energy display from a player who could go on to be a key signing for the campaign ahead.

Liversedge now sit in sixth place at this early stage of the season in what is already proving a competitive division with only one team – Tadcaster Albion – still boasting a 100 per cent record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are at home again in the second of four successive games at the Clayborn Stadium this Saturday when Eccleshill United are the visitors.

They have matched Sedge so far with one win, a draw and a defeat so a competitive encounter can be expected.

Another home game quickly follows next Tuesday against Wombwell Town, who were promoted from Division One via the play-offs last term.