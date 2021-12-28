Joe Walton grabs late winner as Liversedge FC win again to go clear at top

Match winner Joe Walton who scored Liversedge FC's late winner against Brighouse Town.

An eventful game looked to be heading for a draw before Joe Walton clinched a 2-1 win for Sedge with a goal in the sixth minute of injury-time.

A sometimes feisty derby remained goalless until Ben Atkinson scored from close range to put Liversedge ahead after 74 minutes.

Kevy Tarangadzo then sent a header crashing against the crossbar before both sides went down to 10 men as Jack Stockdill and Corey Gregory were both red carded following a big scuffle.

Jack Boyle appeared to have earned Brighouse a point when scoring from a free-kick in the 90th minute only for Sedge to have one more attack in them for Walton to bag a huge winning goal with virtually the last touch.

It showed again what tremendous spirit this team has and the news got even better for them when they found out that big title rivals Marske United lost 2-1 to Stockton Town.