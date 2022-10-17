The Whites have now gone six games without a win and have only scored one goal in three games since resuming action following their enforced month off, but the goals and points will come according to the United boss if they keep playing like they did in the 1-0 loss to the Gunners.

There was no doubt that Arsenal rode their luck, particularly when Patrick Bamford missed several chances including a second half penalty.

It was a game that had just about everything except what would have been a fully deserved Leeds win with a power cut meaning a 40-minute delay early on, the Whites having a disallowed goal, being awarded one penalty by VAR and having another one taken away by the same authority.

Patrick Bamford struck the ball well but was to see his penalty go wide against Arsenal.

“It was a really good performance from us,” said Marsch.

“We were disciplined and showed concentration throughout the match, even with the late start which was strange on the day.

“It was a performance that showed, when we play the way we want to play, we can be very good. Arsenal are the best team in the league right now and we were better.

“We’re making it hard for ourselves by not capitalising on moments when we are on top of games.

It was not Patrick Bamford's day as he was denied several times by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

“In the second half we could’ve scored four or five goals and we’d have walked away feeling like it was the perfect match.

“I’m not discouraged, the goals will come and if we keep playing like that and believing in what we’re trying to achieve here, we have big potential this season.”

The game got off to a bizarre start when just 69 seconds in proceedings were brought to a halt by a power failure that meant there could be no technology used by the officials.

After chats with both managers and no improvements made within 10 minutes the decision was taken to take the players back into the dressing rooms.They re-emerged some half-an-hour later at 2.40pm for a game that kicked off at 2pm and play got back under way.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was the centre of attention at Elland Road.

Leeds were quickly in their stride with Luis Sinisterra going on a promising run that ended with a shot that went narrowly wide.

Rodrigo was the next to go on a good run as he got the round the back of the visitors' defence only to see his cross-shot in the area blocked.

Arsenal responded and in a bright match they showed their threat as Illan Melier was forced into his first save, a comfortable one from a corner.

The impressive Martin Odegaard saw a well struck shot blocked by a teammate and from a well delivered Bukayo Saka cross moments later Meslier did well to get to the ball first.

Rodrigo on the attack before he was taken off at half-time.

Leeds were still looking lively themselves with Sinisterra cutting in from the left to hit a shot that was deflected into the side netting.

From the resulting corner the ball fell to Pascal Struijk, but his effort was saved at close range by Aaron Ramsdale.

The action quickly switched to the other end and Gabriel Martinelli's cross was cleverly flicked on by Odegaard to Gabriel Jesus, but the in-form Brazilian sent his shot over from five yards out.

The end to end stuff continued with Sinisterra's ball in met by Rodrigo, but the Spanish international's near post volley flicked off a defender to go wide.

Odegaard saw a 25-yard free-kick saved by Meslier before Arsenal took advantage of a gift to take the lead.

Rodrigo aimed an ambitious crossfield pass from just inside his own half but only succeeded in giving the visitors possession. Saka quickly combined with Odegaard and beat Meslier with a superbly struck shot that sent the ball flying into the net from a tight angle.

It seemed to knock the stuffing out of the hosts for a while, although they did manage one more effort before the break when Jack Harrison – surprisingly playing in the number 10 role – hit a shot over from the edge of the box after being played in by Brenden Aaronson who had won the ball high up the pitch.

Marsch changed his striker at the break with Bamford brought on for Rodrigo and within 30 seconds of coming on, the number nine thought he had made an immediate impact as he fired home from close range, but referee Chris Kavanagh deemed the striker to have pushed Gabriel in the build-up and disallowed the effort, being backed up by VAR.

Bamford was certainly making an impression as he forced William Saliba into making a mistake and charged through to be one-on-one with the keeper, but Ramsdale made the save.

Another half-chance fell to Bamford in the box after more great chasing down, but he was too slow and was crowded out.

The pressure looked to have finally have been rewarded when Leeds were awarded a penalty. Somehow the officials missed a blatant handball by William Saliba, but VAR did not even though play had gone on for a while and Odegaard had a shot saved.

Arsenal then did their best to delay the penalty and it worked as more than three minutes after the incident Bamford ran up to take the penalty only to send the ball wide.

Despite the obvious setback Leeds continued to pour forward and find holes in the visitors' defence. A great run and low cross from the increasingly influential Aaronson set up Sinisterra in the box, but his shot was well blocked by Gabriel with Ramsdale looking beaten.

Bamford was then played through by Harrison and appeared to be pulled back by Saliba. He stayed on his feet only to be denied by the onrushing Ramsdale and no free-kick was forthcoming nor acknowledgement of a foul by Kavanagh. If he had seen it as a foul the Arsenal man would have been sent-off as he was the last defender. VAR did not appear to check this either, which was strange you might say.

It was Aaronson's turn to be frustrated next as his shot from the edge of the area was tipped wide by Ramsdale.

Arsenal's only response came late on when substitute Eddie Nketiah sent a near post volley into the side netting from a corner.

Leeds had another great chance to equalise when great build-up play involving Bamford and Aaronson led to sub Crysencio Summerville being set up with a shooting chance eight yards out, but he blazed his effort over.

There was still more drama at the start of added time as Bamford bumped into Gabriel who then appeared to kick-out at him. Kavanagh again missed the incident, but after a chat with his assistant he blew for another penalty and also produced a red card for the Arsenal defender.VAR correctly ruled that Bamford had fouled Gabriel first so the penalty decision was overturned. But Gabriel was then booked instead of sent-off – the final bizarre decision on a bizarre day when again the big talking points were the officials and not the football as it should have been.

Leeds United 0

Arsenal 1

(Saka 35)

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Premier League

Attendance: 36,700

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Summerville 84); Aaronson, Harrison (Klich 75), Sinisterra (Gelhardt 89); Rodrigo (Bamford 45).

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White (Tierney 75), Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka (Holding 81), Odegaard (Vieira), Martinelli; Jesus (Nketiah 81).