James hat-trick helps Lower Hopton seal impressive victory

Lower Hopton moved four points clear of the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division relegation zone following an impressive 5-1 win away to Thornton United last Saturday.

The win saw Hopton move up to ninth place in the table, level on points with Thornton.

Hopton led 2-1 at half-time and added three further goals without reply after the break as Nathan James led the way with a hat-trick, while Dale Hanson and Daniel Ryan also netted.

Littletown are seventh, two points above Hopton, after they fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw with third placed Route One Rovers.

Littletown led 1-0 at half-time but although Joe Jagger (two) and Aidan Schofield were on target it wasn’t enough to secure Littletown all three points after Awais Khan (two) and Hasan Ali secured Route One a share of the spoils.

Wyke Wanderers booked their place in the West Yorkshire League Cup third round thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Wetherby Athletic.

Paulo Lewandoski was sent off for two bookable offences but 10-man Wyke progressed thanks to Sam Digby’s second half goal.

Hartshead slipped to 12th place in the Premier Division after suffering a 3-1 defeat away to Robin Hood Athletic.

The home side saw Harold Djoukam sent off but with Corey Eaton and Declan Parker among their goal scorers, Robin Hood saw off Hartshead’s threat.

Hartshead Reserves are up to ninth place in Alliance Division One after they earned a 4-1 win over East End Park Reserves.

Dewsbury Rangers left it late to secure a 2-0 win over Garforth Rangers as they moved up to eighth place in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One.

A waterlogged pitch at Dewsbury Rangers’ Wakefield Road home saw the game switched to the 3G pitch at St John Fisher School and it proved a good move as they earned a fourth win of the season.

Rob Smith edged the home side in front after 72 minutes and 16-year-old Connor Langford sealed victory seven minutes from full-time.

Norristhorpe moved up to second place in Division Three after they defeated Tingley Athletic 8-0.

Danny Mountain led the way with a hat-trick, Lewis Collinson and Kyle O’Reilly bagged a brace apiece, while a stunning 40-yard strike by Dan Ganon sealed victory.

Old Bank WMC bowed out of the West Riding County Sunday Trophy as they went down 3-0 away to West End Park.

Old Bank had thrashed Chapel Allerton 9-1 in the last round on December 3 but had not played another fixture until last Sunday’s Trophy exit.

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League will have representatives in the next round after Deighton WMC defeated AFC Mill Lane 4-3 on penalties.

All last Sunday’s Heavy Woollen games were postponed.