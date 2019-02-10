Jack Clarke out of hospital after being taken ill at Leeds United game

Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke left hospital last night and was able to return home after being taken ill during the second half of Leeds united’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The 18-year-old winger was substituted at half-time, but required medical treatment on the bench late in the game and was given oxygen before being carried from the ground on a stretcher.

He was taken for treatment at Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital, but in the evening was discharged with his agent, Ian Harte, saying on Twitter: : “Jack has left the hospital now happy and smiling. Hopefully back on the pitch very soon.”

Straight after the game head coach Marcelo Bielsa said there had been concerns about Clarke’s health, but he had recovered by the time he reached the dressing room after receiving treatment from paramedics.

In a statement issued just after the match, Leeds United said: “Jack Clarke began to feel unwell during the second half of our Sky Bet Championship fixture with Middlesbrough and received medical attention.

“The player is responsive and attending hospital with the club’s head of medicine and performance.

“On behalf of everyone at Leeds United, we would like to thank the medical staff from both clubs for their response to the incident.”