Euros Final: Celebrate England’s grassroots football glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As England gears up for its the Euros final against Spain this weekend, it’s the perfect moment to reflect on the grassroots football clubs that have built the foundation of our national team.

From humble beginnings to the stage of international football, many of England’s stars started their journeys on local pitches, nurtured by dedicated community clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grassroots football clubs are the lifeblood of our national game, relying on fundraising and support now more than ever. Micro-donations are an easy way for local fans to support their local team, with over 12,000 clubs using the easyfundraising platform to raise cashback donations each time supporters shop online.

Jude Bellingham: From Stourbridge Juniors to International Stardom

Jude Bellingham: From Stourbridge Juniors to International Stardom

One of England’s brightest young talents, Jude began his football journey with Stourbridge Juniors in the Black Country. His early days at the club, founded by his father, former West Midlands Police officer Mark Bellingham, are fondly remembered.

Reflecting on his time there, Bellingham said “I owe a lot to grassroots football, it taught me great lessons and massively helped me fall in love with the game”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stourbridge Juniors has raised hundreds of pounds through easyfundraising, channeling donations into new equipment and facilities to inspire the next generation of football stars. The club boasts over 10 teams, including five women’s senior teams and development centers for young people.

Kobbie Mainoo: Cheadle and Gatley FC’s pride

Kobbie Mainoo, now a proud member of the England squad, began his football career with Cheadle and Gatley FC at just five years old. Founded in 1977, the club supports junior football for boys and girls aged 4 to 18. It’s one of Stockport’s largest amateur clubs, with over 300 players across 13 age groups.

Mainoo’s journey from local pitches to the international stage is a source of immense pride for the club, “We’re so proud of Kobbie and look forward to seeing his career develop further at Manchester United”, shared the club.

Cheadle and Gatley FC have teamed up with easyfundraising to receive free donations at no extra cost to their supporters. By shopping online using the platform, supporters can earn money back for their favourite cause, at no extra cost to them. So far, over £7.7 million has been raised for grassroots sports clubs through easyfundraising.

Harry Kane: The Ridgeway Rovers Legacy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Kane, England’s captain and goal machine, honed his skills at The Ridgeway Rovers in Waltham Forest. The club, renowned for shaping top footballers like David Beckham and Kane, is a fully inclusive organisation that provides an enjoyable environment for children of all ages.

Ridgeway Rovers has grown to 25 teams, with over 300 boys and girls aged 5 to 18. Their Saturday Soccer School attracts more than 150 players each week, making it one of the biggest in the local area.

The club’s mission is to promote respect, teamwork and the importance of playing within the rules, all while ensuring that football is fun and accessible for everyone.

Micro-donations raised using the easyfundraising platform provide a stream of funds to grassroots clubs like The Ridgeway Rovers, helping them cover essential costs such as equipment, training facilities and coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we cheer on England in the Euros, let’s celebrate and support the grassroots clubs that are the foundation of our team’s success.

By using easyfundraising, you can make a difference and help nurture the next generation of football heroes.

James Moir, easyfundraising’s CEO explains, “Grassroots sports clubs are one of the biggest categories of good cause that use our platform to raise funds.

These clubs have a close-knit community of families, who can each collect cashback donations for their local football clubs when they shop online with more than 8,000 big-name retailers which they are already shopping with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such funding plays a huge role in the success of our national team, who we of course hope will be celebrating a Euros win this summer!”

Together, we can ensure that the beautiful game remains vibrant and accessible for all.