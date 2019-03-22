Howden Clough target success in dramatic final day of title race

Howden Clough must win their final game of the season at home to FC Broadway this Saturday to clinch the Wakefield League Division Two title.

Clough have led the table for much of the season but slipped to only their second defeat when they lost 3-1 at nearest challengers Great Preston last week.

That result has seen Great Preston close the gap to two points going into the final games, while they also have a superior goal difference.

Victory for Clough would see them clinch the title but should they drop points, Great Preston will snatch the title with a win at home to Overthorpe Sports.

Jack Anderson scored for Clough but Preston prevailed with Arron Flint, James Hunter and Kieron Jarrett on target.

Thornhill United completed their campaign with a 5-2 win away to Garforth WMC.

Jack Haigh and Ashley Jones bagged a brace apiece for Thornhill, who led 4-0 at half-time, with Ryan Collomosse scoring the other.

United lie third in the table after completing their 20 games and Dewsbury Westside can move above them with two matches left to play.

Norristhorpe Reserves slipped to a 6-0 defeat away to Yorkshire Amateur League Division Four on a day when numerous fixtures across the district were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Defeat leaves Norristhorpe third in the table, eight points behind second placed Middleton Park having now played four games more. Drighlington Reserves are a place and two points below Norristhorpe with two games in hand.

Unbeaten Middleton remain firm favourites to clinch the title as although they have fallen four points behind Gildersome, they have six games in hand.

Spurs have just three games remaining as they look to secure a top two finish in the promotion race.

Littletown’s West Riding County Amateur Premier Division clash against second place TVR United was another to fall victim to the wet weather.

They travel to Toller on Saturday lying fourth in the table but with games in hand on all the sides above them as the Beck Lane side look to close in on leaders Golcar United.

Walkers Hounds regained top spot in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division with a 2-1 win against Roberttown Rovers in the only game to take place last week.

Danny Stocker and Ryan Wadsworth struck for Hounds with Matthew Bolton firing Roberttown’s consolation. The win sees Hounds a point clear of Deighton WMC having both played 13 games.

The Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-final between Linthwaite and Walkers Hounds is this Sunday at Overthorpe Sports Club (ko 11am).