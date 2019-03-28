Howden Clough secure title after emphatic away win

Howden Clough clinched the Wakefield League Division Two title thanks to an emphatic 7-1 win away to FC Broadway in their final game of the season last Saturday.

Second placed Great Preston ensured the title race went into the final round of matches after they defeated Clough the previous week.

Preston kept alive their hopes of winning the title, although they were pushed all the way by lowly Overthorpe Sports, before securing a 5-4 victory.

James Hunter (two), Tom Davis, Arran Flint and Kieran Jarrett were the Great Preston goal scorers.

However, Clough secured the title in style by earning a 17th win of the season at Broadway.

Liam McMahon struck for the home side but their cause was not helped by having Jason Clough sent off.

Howden Clough took full advantage to secure the three points needed to pip Great Preston to the crown.

Jack Anderson and Warren Carr bagged a brace apiece, while Dom Carr, Joe Armitage and Phil Crossland were also on target.

The top two sides meet in the Division Two Cup semi-final this Saturday for the right to face Crofton Sports Reserves in the final.

Crofton overcame Thornhill United 3-2 in last week’s first semi-final, despite Ashley Edmondson and Luke Teece scoring for the Dewsbury side.

Dewsbury Westside suffered a 9-2 defeat away to Garforth WMC despite goals from Noman Hussain and Musa Latif.

Westside must win their final game at home to Overthorpe this Saturday to pip Thornhill into third place in the Division Two table.

Crackenedge maintained their hopes of going the entire Premier Division season unbeaten after they overcame Ryhill 3-2.

Scott Lightowler, Adam Williams and James Blane were the goal scorers for champions Crackenedge.

Crackenedge bid to complete the second leg of a potential quadruple next Friday when they meet Beechwood Santos in the Premier Division Cup final at Crofton Sports (ko 7.30pm).