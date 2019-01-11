Hartshead book WR County Cup quarter-final place in fine style

Hartshead Eased into the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 5-0 victory over Sowerby Bridge last Saturday.

Hartshead lie sixth in West Yorkshire League Division One but have saved their best performances for the county competition as they followed up a hard-fought 3-2 win away to Springhead in the last round with a more comfortable success in last week’s fourth round tie.

Jack Rogerson, Blake Maude, Andrew Wood, Nathan Foster and Owan Asquith were the Hartshead goal scorers as they eased into the last eight.

Fox and Hounds will host Crackenedge in the West Riding County Challenge Trophy fifth round after the Wakefield League rivals both secured victories last Saturday.

Fox and Hounds had disposed of Wyke Wanderers Reserves and Marsden (on penalties) on their way to the fourth round, where they added the scalp of West Yorkshire League side Leeds Modernians Reserves.

Fox and Hounds secured a 3-1 win over Modernians as Thomas Ramsden bagged a brace and Jack Armitage also netted to book their February date with neighbours Crackenedge.

Fox and Hounds have slipped to the foot of the Wakefield League Premier Division but have games in hand on the sides above them and return to league action on Saturday when they host leaders Crofton Sports.

Fox and Hounds have only played one league game since October 27, due to their commitments in the League Cup, Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup and County Trophy.

The neighbours will clash twice in as many weeks having also been paired together in the League Cup on January 26.

Crackenedge eased into the next round of the County Trophy after a crushing 10-0 win over Trinity and All Saints OB.

Scott Lightowler led the way with five goals, there was a hat-trick from Dominic Simpson, while James Blane and Reiss Brooke also netted to see Crackenedge through.

It promises to be a hectic month of cup fixtures for Crackenedge, who face a trip to Ryhill in the Jim Callaghan Cup on Saturday before meeting Hartshead in the Wheatley Cup followed by back-to-back games against Fox and Hounds in the Wakefield League Cup and County Trophy.