Four-goal Gavin Allott, who played a big part in taking Liversedge FC back to the top of the table. Picture: Jim Fitton

Although they were runaway winners in the end it took time for the unbeaten Sedge to emphasise their superiority, but their second half display showed why they are enjoying such a good campaign, writes KIERAN ARCHER.

The opening period of the game was tight. Liversedge looked the more likely to break the deadlock, but saw chances for Lewis Whitham and Ben Atkinson go begging.

United had a couple of attempts from distance, which did not cause much stress for keeper Jordan Porter.

Whitham, on his first league start since signing from Stocksbridge, opened the scoring towards the end of the half.

The winger broke through for a one-on-one and added a deft finish over James Goff.

Sedge doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half when Ollie Fearon’s header was hooked off the line but only into the path of Jack Stockdill who turned it back towards goal.

It took a moment for the goal to be awarded as the ball was initially not adjudged to have crossed the line before being cleared, but the officials eventually confirmed the 2-0 lead.

Allott got his name on the scoresheet just after the hour mark with a diving header at close range to ensure Fearon’s whipped ball found the back of the net.

Fearon broke through again minutes later and squared to Ben Atkinson who scuffed towards goal where Allott appeared again to poach from a couple of yards out.

The striker completed a four-minute hat-trick after some good work from Atkinson to create space and play a through ball for Allott to break onto and finish midway through the second period.

The scoreline could have been more emphatic as Fearon forced a save from Goff and Stockdill flicked a low corner narrowly wide. But Allott rounded off his impressive performance when he grabbed his fourth five minutes from time.

Having broke through on goal, the striker squared to Paul Walker, who then found Spencer Harris and he returned the ball to man of the match Allott, who smashed home via a defender.

There was time for a consolation for the visitors as Matthew Cotton scored the best goal of the game when he fired into the top left corner from just inside the area.