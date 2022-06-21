Former Yorkshire Amateur duo join new Liversedge FC management structure

The move comes as part of a change in structure which will see first team assistant manager Pav Singh move into a new role as head of coaching, writes Kieran Archer.

This will allow him to help with the development of coaching standards across the club as it continues to grow, with Liversedge FC Academy launching this September.

Ogilvie and Sibson were successful in their time with Yorkshire Amateur, gaining promotion from the NCE League alongside Liversedge in 2021.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Ogilvie has joined Liversedge FC as part of a new first team management restructure, working with Jonathan Rimmington.

The pair helped steer Ammers towards a tenth place finish in their first season in the Northern Premier League, but this did not save the club from relegation back to the NCEL due to failing to meet ground grading requirements.

Ogilvie and Sibson’s Yorkshire Amateur side handed Liversedge their only defeat in league football last season and this remains Sedge’s only defeat in over two years of league football.

Ogilvie said: “My mindset is to come in and offer help to what is already a good club that has had a lot of success in the last few years.

“It’s definitely not about changing things. It is about coming in and supporting a good management set-up.

“One thing I’ve learned from my years in football is that you can never have enough good people around a club.

“Everyone will bring their own ideas to the table and I think it will be a very good team behind the scenes.

“Whether you’re the number one, two, or three, it doesn’t really matter. You can all give good information and ideas to help reach the end goal.”

Having competed with Liversedge, Ogilvie admitted it initially felt strange to be discussing a move to the club.

He added: “It felt strange as we’ve been rivals for the past three seasons.

“As soon as Jon (Rimmington) rang and explained what he was trying to do, I knew it was the right move.

“He was keen to keep the club progressing forwards and for me to get a chance to work with a team in the Northern Premier is a big milestone personally.

“I know some of the players already at the club, and I know Pav well, so it just seemed like a really good fit for me.”