Former Leeds United and Bradford City juniors are among four new signings made by Liversedge FC

Manager Jonathan Rimmington’s 2022-23 squad will now include wingers Sumali Cissa and Shiraz Khan, centre-back Josh Barrett and striker Iren Wilson.

Cissa joins from Eccleshill United where he played a big part in their success in the NCE League Premier Division last season.

The versatile winger scored 11 goals as Eccleshill finished second in the division only to fall short in the inter-step play-off final on penalties, with Cissa grabbing the second in a 2-2 draw.

Leeds United youth product Josh Barrett has joined Liversedge after spells with Scarborough Athletic and Tadcaster Albion.

The 25-year-old started out in Bradford City’s Academy and played in Sweden with Ytterhogdals IK before his successful spell with Eccleshill.

He will be competing for a place in the Sedge first team with Khan, who spent time in the youth systems at Bradford City and Halifax Town before making the step into senior football with the latter. He has also played for Ossett United and Brighouse Town.

Noted for having the pace and agility to beat defenders, he made 28 appearances and scored seven goals for Brighouse last season and looks like being a good addition to the Liversedge squad.

Barrett, 29, meanwhile was previously with Scarborough Athletic in the NPL Premier Division.

Former Bradford City and Halitax Town Academy player Shiraz Khan will play for Liversedge FC in 2022-23 after a move from Brighouse Town.

The Leeds United youth product joined the Seadogs after a long spell with Tadcaster Albion in 2018 and made 33 appearances in three seasons, two of which were covid-struck.

Also versatile, Barrett started out as a striker and slowly moved further back. Recently, he has appeared as a full-back and even as a winger.

He follows highly-rated young striker Wilson into Clayborn.