Former Barnsley Academy youngster George Proctor and experienced centre-back Matt Dempsey have joined the Clayborn club this week and will add to competition for places in the starting line-up as Sedge take on their highest-ever level of football in the forthcoming season.

Proctor, 24, started out with Barnsley and had a spell is the USA. He played for Nostell MW in the NCE Division One last season, but manager Jonathan Rimmington is confident he can make the step back up with Sedge.

Another new signing is aimed at keeping the goals out with defender Dempsey making a return to football following a break.

New Liversedge FC signing George Proctor (right) in action for Barnsley U23s against Sheffield Wednesday U23s.

He was a key player for Yorkshire Amateur who played in the same division as Sedge last term and was previously at higher league Farsley Celtic as well as FC United of Manchester and Bradford Park Avenue.

He is primarily a centre-half, although he can fill in if needed as a midfielder and has even played in goals.

Dempsey previously played at junior level with Bradford City and Sheffield United and also spent time at the Glenn Hoddle Academy.

Liversedge will open their new season on Saturday, August 13, with a home game in the Premier Division against Ashton United (3pm kick-off).

They quickly follow-up with a trip to the seaside to play Whitby Town on Tuesday, August 16 (7.45pm) before facing another away game at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, August 20 (3pm).

Before the first month is out Rimmington’s men play Morpeth Town at home (August 23), Radcliffe away (August 27) and Stalybridge Celtic at home (August 29).

Sedge, meanwhile, continued their warm-up matches with two games against Golcar United, winning 1-0 with James Walshaw’s goal in midweek before a 6-1 success in the quick return when Jack Steers, Ben Atkinson, Walshaw (two), Iren Wilson and Alfie Raw were on target.