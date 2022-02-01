Football tournament in Dewsbury in memory of those lost to Covid-19

The tournament will be held between 2pm and 6pm on Sunday, February 20.

Imran Rafiq and his colleagues, who work in Batley, are organising the event on Sunday, February 20, in memory of those who have died of coronavirus and in support of their loved ones who are left behind.

The proceeds will go to Purpose of Life, a UK based non-profit charity that was established in 2014.

Imran said: “I have been organising cricket and football tournaments since 2001. Obviously, over the last two years with Covid-19 and the restrictions, these had to stop.

“I wanted to organise football tournaments again, this time with a purpose.

“Unfortunately, I lost my mum during the pandemic which was a big setback for me - it changed my life.

“Two to three friends who I work with have also lost people close to them due to Covid-19.

“This made me realise that I wanted to organise the tournament even more, to put a smile back on the faces of people who have been grieving.

“The money raised from the fundraiser will go to those who have lost a loved one and who are financially struggling.

“So far, the response I have got has been absolutely brilliant.”

There will be a charity box at the game where donations can be made towards the fundraiser. Imran asks people to donate what they feel appropriate and has no set target.