FOOTBALL PICTURE GALLERY: 12 action shots as Emley AFC take on Liversedge FC

Here's Mark's action shots from a warm-up game that ended with Liversedge, now in the NPL's Premier Division, winning 6-1 against an Emley side from the Premier Division of the NCE League.

Liversedge fielded a strong side and were four up by half-time following two goals from recent signing Iren Wilson and attacking midfielder Ben Atkinson.

A trialist added a fifth early in the second half before a player on trial with Emley pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Summer signing James Walshaw had the last word for Liversedge when he put away a late penalty.

