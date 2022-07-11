Emley and Liversedge players battle for the ball in the pre-season game. Picture: Mark Parsons

FOOTBALL PICTURE GALLERY: 12 action shots as Emley AFC take on Liversedge FC

Two of West Yorkshire's football success stories of recent seasons met when Emley AFC took on Liversedge FC in a pre-season match at the Fantatstic Media Welfare Ground, with Mark Parsons there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:27 am

Here's Mark's action shots from a warm-up game that ended with Liversedge, now in the NPL's Premier Division, winning 6-1 against an Emley side from the Premier Division of the NCE League.

Liversedge fielded a strong side and were four up by half-time following two goals from recent signing Iren Wilson and attacking midfielder Ben Atkinson.

A trialist added a fifth early in the second half before a player on trial with Emley pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Summer signing James Walshaw had the last word for Liversedge when he put away a late penalty.

1. Lining up

Emley captain Tom Claisse and Liversedge skipper Ben Atkinson line up before the game with the match officials and the match mascot. Picture: Mark Parsons

2. Challenging for the ball

Liversedge's new signing Shiraz Khan battles to try and win the ball. Picture: Mark Parsons

3. Looking ahead

Emley midfielder Joe Kenny looks ahead to play an attacking pass. Picture: Mark Parsons

4. Shooting chance

Liversedge number nine James Walshaw gets a shot in. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFCWest YorkshireJames WalshawLiversedge
