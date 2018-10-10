`

Fogarty fires brace as Liversedge make County Cup progress

Marc Lumb scored the opening goal in Liversedge's County Cup win over Campion on Tuesday.
Liversedge are safely through to the West Riding County Cup second round following a 3-2 win over Campion on Tuesday night.

on made a number of changes to his line-up for the visit of first division Campion but Liversedge produced an impressive first half display which provided impetus for the win.

Marc Lumb gave Liversedge a seventh minute lead with a fine controlled finish from six yards out only for Laurence Sorhaindo to equalise for the visitors as he capitalised when the home side failed to deal with a ball into the penalty area.

The lively opening quarter continued as Liversedge regained the lead when Roy Fogarty drove home from inside the area.

Liversedge added a third goal soon after as Fogarty swept the ball wide and made a run into the area to meet the cross and coolly slot home and it remained 3-1 at half-time.

Campion made a lively start to the second half and Alex Cusack pulled a goal back after 57 minutes before Harry Stead was forced into a good save to preserve the lead as the visitors attacked again.

Joe Walton had chance to wrap up victory when he was sent one-on-one with the Campion goalkeeper but was unable to convert, although Sedge had done enough to book a place in the second round.