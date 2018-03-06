Fixture problems mount for Liversedge

LIVERSEDGE’S HORRENDOUS fixture pile up shows no signs of abating with two more postponed matches adding to their woes.

Last Saturday’s game against Bottesford fell victim to the heavy snowfall and the thaw then led to Tuesday’s trip to Garforth Town being called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Liversedge must now play 17 league fixtures, plus a NCE League Cup tie away to Dronfield Town, before the April 28 cut off.

Sedge manager Jonathan Rimmington is wary of the desperate situation his side find themselves in.

He said: “We have 18 games to play in seven weeks and it doesn’t add up really. It’s absolutely horrendous but I don’t know what can be done.

“We don’t have a Reserve side an (Under) 19s or 21s. Lads work and we will have lads who will get injured and I don’t know where we go with it.

“(The League) say it has to be finished by the last day of April but our players will end up playing Saturday-Monday-Wednesday-Saturday.”

Liversedge welcome Bridlington Town to Clayborn this Saturday and then face a re-arranged trip to Bottesford on Monday for the start of five consecutive away games.

Sedge are away to Athersley next Wednesday (March 14) then visit Handsworth Parramore on Saturday week followed by their League Cup trip to Dronfield the following Monday and a midweek trip to Harrogate Railway Athletic.