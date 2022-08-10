First Premier test ahead for Liversedge FC's promotion heroes

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s first game at this level will see them take on Ashton United at the Clayborn on Saturday when they hope to start another chapter following successive promotions.

The visitors will provide a good first test for Jonathan Rimmington’s men as they have played at a higher level and are looking for improvement on last term when they finished 15th in the Premier.

Liversedge have lost several of their promotion-winning heroes, but have brought in able replacements and have shaped up promisingly in pre-season with their final warm-up seeing them win 2-1 against fellow NPL side Ossett United.

Ben Atkinson will be a key player again for Liversedge FC after proving a real goal threat from midfield last season and already in the warm-up matches.

Paul Walker fired them ahead with an unstoppable free-kick and after Ossett hit back to equalise Ben Atkinson came up with a winner, continuing his goal expolits from midfield from last term.

Sedge are gearing up for a tough initial schedule that sees them with five games to play before the end of August.

Following the home opener they face an immediate big test next Tuesday away to ambitious Whitby Town, who have signed goal scoring winger Nicky Walker and defender Kevy Tarangadzo from Liversedge.