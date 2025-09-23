FA Vase victory extends Liversedge FC's unbeaten run to 10 matches

George Green earned Liversedge a point with a goal against Thackley.

​Liversedge FC are looking forward to a first round proper tie in the Isuzu FA Vase after continuing their impressive start to the season last Saturday.

Danny Forrest‘s men put themselves in the hat for a first round tie on October 18 after convincingly ending the run in the competition of fellow NCE Premier Division opponents Parkgate at the Meat Drunkery Clayborn Stadium.

A 4-0 success made it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions for Liversedge as they are giving their fans more to cheer about after a difficult season when they were relegated from the Northern Premier League.

It took them a while to get on top against Parkgate who themselves have made a decent start in the league with the opening goal not coming until five minutes before half-time when Lewis Barlow struck.

It was still all to play for in the second qualifying round tie at the break, but within 19 minutes of the restart it was effectively all over as the hosts went through the gears.

Antony Brown made it 2-0 on 56 minutes then Ryan Watson found the back of the net on the hour mark.

Barlow’s second four minutes later had Sedge four up and they were able to comfortably see out the remainder of the match for a cruise through to the next round.

Liversedge were also in action in midweek in the NCE Premier, but were made to work hard by mid-table Thackley.

They had to settle for a point after falling behind to a 20th minute Paul Walker goal.

It was still 1-0 at half-time, but George Green came up with an equaliser five minutes into the second period and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result left Sedge in third place, but they are only five points behind leaders Tadcaster Albion with a game in hand.

They can close the gap on the table toppers as they host them this Saturday in a big game at Clayborn. Liversedge are also playing next Tuesday when they travel to second from bottom Bottesford Town.